An artist has unveiled her latest installation celebrating Huddersfield’s textile history – using 12 MILES of yarn.

Helen Williamson used a huge amount of material to make more than 400 individual squares.

The squares represent the stones in the wall of a mill and each one is unique with a mixture of different coloured yarns chosen to capture the shades of Huddersfield’s long-standing and weather-worn stone buildings.

Helen’s artwork can be seen at the Packhorse shopping centre in the town centre.

She said: “The Packhorse centre is named after a part of the early textile heritage of Huddersfield and I wanted to make a connection with that in a modern building.”

The exhibition also uses technology to turn glass windows into loudspeakers, which play the sound of looms which weaved fabric.

Helen is a member of The Making Space, a volunteer-run co-operative in which members share traditional craft and digital technology skills.

The Making Space, which is based at The Media Centre in Huddersfield, recently started using 21 Market Place as a gallery and events space.