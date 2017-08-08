An artist has unveiled her latest installation celebrating Huddersfield’s textile history – using 12 MILES of yarn.

Helen Williamson used a huge amount of material to make more than 400 individual squares.

The squares represent the stones in the wall of a mill and each one is unique with a mixture of different coloured yarns chosen to capture the shades of Huddersfield’s long-standing and weather-worn stone buildings.

'Making Space' member Richard Bates taking a close look at the installation in the Packhorse Centre.

Helen’s artwork can be seen at the Packhorse shopping centre in the town centre.

She said: “The Packhorse centre is named after a part of the early textile heritage of Huddersfield and I wanted to make a connection with that in a modern building.”

Artist Helen Williamson finishes off the 'Making Space' installation in the Packhorse Centre, Huddersfield.

The exhibition also uses technology to turn glass windows into loudspeakers, which play the sound of looms which weaved fabric.

Helen is a member of The Making Space, a volunteer-run co-operative in which members share traditional craft and digital technology skills.

The Making Space, which is based at The Media Centre in Huddersfield, recently started using 21 Market Place as a gallery and events space.