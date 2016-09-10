It’s not too late to sign up for an arty autumn adult education class or one-day workshop in and around Huddersfield.

If you’ve always fancied learning how to paint in oils, make jewellery or have aspirations to become a Bake-Off contestant then the time’s right to become an adult learner.

Our guide covers a selection of the many arts and crafts courses available in the area.

Kirklees College is a major provider of arts-based adult education classes through its centres in Huddersfield, Batley and Dewsbury, as well as Holmfirth High School. But Huddersfield also boasts two smaller, independent providers, and nearby Calderdale has an art school offering a range of courses. Further afield, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park also runs workshops.

Sadly, adult education doesn’t come cheap, and classes generally range from around £16.50 to £50 a session or as much as £100 for one-day workshops. But there’s a lot on offer and most tuition works out at less than a tenner an hour. Some classes provide materials, while others don’t, so it’s worth checking that out before signing up or there could be an added cost. However, if you’ve over 50 or registered disabled then you can join the Huddersfield and District U3A, which offers low-price day-time courses taught by volunteer tutors.

U3A Sing and Play the guitar for fun class at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Kirklees College, Huddersfield Centre

Choose from Interior Design (£165 for 10 weeks from September 20) and Baking for Christmas (five sessions for £100, starting November 2) or Drawing for all abilities (10 sessions at £170, from September 21). For details of these and more visit www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk The college has Walk-in Wednesdays between 10am and 2pm, when members of the public can call to the Waterfront Quarter building in Huddersfield to register for a course. On Saturday, December 3, the college is running a selection of one-day taster courses in everything from watercolour techniques to floristry. Costs for these are around the £45 to £50 mark.

Batley School of Art, Dewsbury

Choose from An Introduction to Sewing (10 weeks for £165, starting on September 20) and Jewellery Making (10 weeks for £170, starting September 20). Registration as above.

Holmfirth High School, Thongsbridge

Drawing and Painting for all abilities (£165 for 10 weeks, starting September 20); Making Stained Glass (10 weeks from September 21, cost £165 plus materials); Accessories from Nothing, making an art of recycling (from September 21, 10 weeks for £165). Enrolment as above.

The Craft Workshop in Lindley

Run by working artists Lianne Woodward and Dave Helm, the venue offers single workshops and sessions in everything from silk painting to felt making. Some workshops lead to short courses. For details visit thecraftworkshop.org.uk or call 07821317804.

Want to join a ceramics class? Our guide tells you where you can find one.

North Light Gallery, Adult Art School, Armitage Bridge

The art school, now located into a ground-floor gallery space, with disabled access, runs daytime and evening classes in pottery, painting and drawing. Choose from Acrylic and Pastel Drawing (12 weeks from £132 from September 13) or Watercolour and Mixed Media (12 weeks at £132, from September 15) and pottery (part of Kirklees adult education).

The Artworks, based in Shaw Lodge Mill, Halifax (opposite The Shay)

This independent art school run by Huddersfield artist John Ross and colleagues, has regular day-time and evening classes in ceramics, learning to paint and draw, textile art, glass jewellery, bookbinding and digital photography. Some classes are weekly in term time, while others are one-off workshops. Examples range from Screenprinting from Thursday, September 22, (£150 for five three-hour sessions, materials provided) to a half-day workshop Kiln Formed Glass Jewellery on Thursday, October 6, for £70. For details of all classes visit www.theartworks.org.uk

Old Flo - the Draped Seated Woman at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton

From sculpture courses linocutting, the countryside venue offers a number of one-day courses for both adults and children. Choose from Festive Wreath Making on December 4 (£35 for adults, £31 for children) and lino printing (November 19, £100) to a Mixed Media Creature Making Workshop (November 26, £80). Book at ysp.co.uk

Huddersfield and District U3A

This thriving organisation offers 15 arts and crafts courses, as well as poetry, drama and music classes. The cost is just £10 for 10 weeks, plus a membership fee of £12 a year. Classes are held at varying venues throughout Huddersfield and all are in the daytime. The autumn term begins on Monday, September 21. For details of enrolment call the office on 01484 308482 or visit www.huddersfieldu3a.org