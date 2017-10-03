Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mind-blowing magical acts are on their way to Huddersfield!

Scapegoat Hill magician Michael Jordan, who performs with wife Tamsyn under the name High Jinx, is bringing an international line-up of other magical acts to the LBT on October 21.

These include European Champion of Magic 2011 and three times Gran Prix winner at the National Championships of Magic, Dion, with his startling blend of magic and dance.

Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year John Archer will be bringing his unique routine of comedy and trickery which is much loved by audiences and his peers.

All the way from Russia, Valerie Murzak will be performing her impressive Mirror Ball Act from the producers of the Olivier Award winning La Soiree.

Michael is a former Magic Circle Young Magician of the Year. He launched High Jinx in 2004 but hit the headlines when he appeared on ITV’s Penn and Teller Fool Us and went on to tour theatres and parks around the UK, Europe and America before settling down to the three-year stint with his own show in Blackpool.

The Examiner reviewed his show at the LBT in February 2015 and said: “Michael’s patter is packed with ad-libs and humour, gets the audience involved both on stage and off it and he comes across as a consummate family entertainer. High quality entertainment and probably the best show I’ve seen at the LBT.”

The Night of International Variety is at the LBT on Saturday, October 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £18 with children under 16 £12.

Kirklees Passport holders £3 off and can be booked via the Box Office on 01484 430528 or online at www.thelbt.org