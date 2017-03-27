Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park is celebrating its 40th birthday by hosting a major exhibition of dramatic animal sculptures by the world-famous Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.

Circle of Animals/ Zodiac Heads (2010) comprises 12 heavyweight bronze animal heads representing the traditional Chinese zodiac that once adorned the imperial summer palace in Beijing. The heads are on a worldwide tour but can be seen from Saturday, April 8, at the YSP. They’ll be sited in the Lower Park where visitors will be able to view them until April 2018.

Ai, who was subjected to captivity in his native country and prevented from travelling abroad, re-interpreted the historic bronze heads with reference to the expulsion, migration and repatriation of people and objects. The work has become one of the most-viewed sculptural projects on the internet and through digital media, seen by millions.

(Photo: Allison Meier/Flickr)

The original zodiac heads that were on the famous fountain clock of the Yuanming Yuan summer palace were lost or taken during the ransacking of Beijing during the Second Opium War of 1860. Only seven of the original animal heads have been returned to China – the rat, ox, tiger, rabit, horse, monkey and boar. The locations of the other five – draon, snake, goat, rooster and dog – are still unknown.

Ai’s contemporary works, each standing three metres high and weighing 363kgs, are on a larger scale. The artist says he wanted them to be accessible to the general public: “Everybody has a zodiac connection,” he added. “I want this to be seen as an object that doesn’t have monumental quality, but rather is a funny piece... people can relate to or interpret on many different levels.”

(Photo: yorkshire Sculpture Park)

The physical migration of the work, which has been seen all over Europe, Asia and the Americas, highlights a major concern of the artist. While the sculptures have been welcomed and accepted around the world, this is not a liberty that is available to all the world’s citizens. Ai, who was given the Ambassdaor of Conscience Award by Amnest in 2015, endured imprisonment without charge in China and has long been described as a dissident in his native country.

Circle of Animals joins Ai’s sculpture Iron Tree (2013) at the YSP and is sited in the historic Chapel courtyard. It forms part of a series of YSP projects investigating migration and human freedom.

(Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park)

All about Ai Weiwei