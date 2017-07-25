Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not new lamps for old, it’s a more thirst-quenching offer than that – ice-cold beers for fresh limes.

That’s the deal Huddersfield bar Revolution in Cross Church Street is offering its customers this Friday, July 28.

Sales Manager Simone Doyle explains: “We have a shed load of Corona to give away free. To claim a free Corona customers must bring a lime into the bar and exchange it for a beer (1 per customer).”

The Mexican beer Corona is traditionally served with lime, so customers will even get some of their fruit back.

Fresh limes cost around 30p from supermarkets and a 33cl Corona is normally £4.20 at Revolution, so it has to be a bargain.