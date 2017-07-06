Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star Trek fans will be beaming aboard starship Mirfield this month for a chance to sit in the Captain’s Chair and celebrate all things to do with the long-running television series, which featured the town’s most-loved actor Patrick Stewart.

This year’s Mirfield Arts Festival, from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16, is themed Mirfield Takes Flight and will include several Star Trek events at St Paul’s Church, including a showing of the iconic film First Contact, starring Patrick in his famed role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

For Trekkies there will also be the chance to view original costumes from the series; to be photographed at the helm of the Starship Enterprise and view displays by fan groups Trekyards, Leeds Bradford Starfleet and the Star Trek Escape-Committee. Saturday will see events aimed at young Trekkers when Leeds Bradford Starfleet hosts a Captain Picard Day, based on the episode ‘Pegasus’ of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

However, the arts festival, which is taking place at a variety of venues in the town, is much more than a celebration of science fiction – it will also feature art exhibitions of work by students, photographers, sculptors and craftspeople; there will be live music and theatre performances, dialect stories, poetry readings and author discussions, as well as activities such as skyfall trampolining, martial arts sessions and free canal trips in a traditional narrowboat. As one of the organisers, Jenny Tomlinson Walsh, says: “We’ve got such a lot going on. Last year was our first festival, for which we got Arts Council funding. We haven’t needed any this year as it’s been so well supported by private sponsorship and the backing of Mirfield Town Council. This year’s festival is even bigger and it has been quietly and generously supported by Patrick Stewart.”

Key events include a spectacular Carnival Parade of wild, weird and wacky winged creatures, starting at 2pm from Mirfield Library. The parade has been organised by Callalloo Carnival Arts and anyone wanting to take part is invited to join a costume-making session on Sunday, July 9, at Trinity Methodist Church, from 2pm (£5 per head). Jenny, who is also chair of the Friends of Mirfield Library, says more than 700 local schoolchildren, professional carnival performers and a samba band will join the procession. (The A 644 Huddersfield Road through Mirfield will be closed to traffic between 2pm and around 3pm for the parade).

The West Yorkshire Print Workshop, which is based on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, is hosting family activities throughout the festival, with drop-in printmaking for all ages over the weekend and a teddy bear’s ‘print-nic’ on Saturday from noon. And on Saturday, the Salvation Army Hall is hosting a Collectors’ Exhibition and Antiques Road Show.

Mirfield is fast becoming a focus for the arts in West Yorkshire’s . A number of organisations are now coming together to form Mirfield Maltings, a social and cultural hub, taking its name from Mirfield’s connections to the historic malting industry and the fact that the current library was once home to the Crowther family who owned a major malting in the 1800s.

For details of all events over the weekend festival visit mirfieldmaltings.co.uk or pick up a free brochure from Mirfield Library.