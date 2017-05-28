Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

if YOU go down to Beaumont Park in Huddersfield on Sunday, June 4, you’ll be in for a big surprise – around 70 dogs and their owners will be lining up to take part in a fun-run with a difference.

They’ll be racing (and strolling) 3.5k around the park to raise cash for the RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield and District Branch and Cancer Research UK Kirklees in an event that is the canine equivalent of the Race for Life.

The fifth annual Doggy Dash for Life will also feature a light-hearted dog show, with categories such as ‘the waggiest tail’ and ‘eyes that will melt the heart’; an obedience demonstration by Huddersfield members of the British Association for German Shepherd Dogs; a performance by Honley Girls Choir and a number of trade and charity stands.

Last year around 70 dogs were registered for the event and organisers are expecting a similar number this year. They raised a total of £1,600 for the two charities. While the sponsored ‘dash’ is a race, only a handful of those taking part are fiercely competitive.

As Lauren Moore, one of the organisers, explained: “A handful of entrants are competitive and run all the way round, but it’s a fun run and the majority just enjoy having a walk around the park. We don’t want people to think they’ve got to race – it’s open to all capabilities.”

From French bulldogs and Chow Chows to Labradors and crossbreeds, the event attracts every possible type of dog. Lauren added: “For a dog lover it’s heaven because there are so many dogs. One of the main things about it is that people and their dogs get to socialise. It’s a fantastic opportunity to socialise a young dog or one that doesn’t normally get to meet a lot of other dogs.”

Fun runners are advised to register their intent to take part on www.doggydashforlife.org.uk , but registration (at £12) is open until the day of the event itself. “Obviously we prefer people to register in advance and get as much sponsorship as they can,” said Lauren, “but we do have people who make their mind up on the day and turn out.”

The race starts at 11.30am, with registration taking place from 10.30am, and the German Shepherd obedience demonstration is at 12.45am.

Friends of Beaumont Park will be providing food from their mobile van and the park’s cafe will be open on the day. Doggie treats and food will be available from the RSPCA Animal Centre stall.

There is on-street parking all around the park’s perimeter.