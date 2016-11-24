Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A photographer with an all-consuming passion for wildlife and landscape photographs is preparing for her latest show.

And ex-pat Canadian Di Carey, who lives in Golcar, is celebrating not just a modest presentation in Huddersfield but also her first formal exhibition at Bingley Art Gallery.

The former education worker bought a camera when she retired, “just for something to do”. Since then she has seen her work appear in The Observer, won an Arts Council Collection prize for a photograph on ‘Englishness’ and bagged another prize for a picture of a Spitfire flying over Spa Mill.

Now she is gearing up to display her pictures in Coffeevolution on Church Street in Huddersfield from November 22 until the end of January.

“I try to keep my images as clear as what I see through the viewfinder. I don’t use photoshop ever. I use a light touch when I am editing,” says Di, who was born in Winnipeg but has lived in Yorkshire since 1974.

A regular at Holmfirth Artweek for the past three years, Di has also exhibited in Colne Valley Museum and in the cosy surrounds of the Coffee Kabin in Huddersfield. She describes her exhibition in Bingley as “really successful” adding, “I sold more than I had ever sold before. I wouldn’t call myself a professional photographer but I am managing to sell my work which makes it an added pleasure.”