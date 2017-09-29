Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BIG names are set to headline one of Yorkshire’s premier literature festivals including the husband of murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox and Huddersfield poet Simon Armitage.

Ilkley Literature Festival runs for 17 days from September 29 to October 15 and includes 225 events for all ages featuring novelists and broadcasters, poets and performers.

Brendan Cox will be celebrating the life and legacy of human rights campaigner, Labour MP and his wife, Jo, through his book More in Common, on October 5.

The following day award winning poet, playwright, novelist, lyricist and broadcaster Simon Armitage will read from his newest collection The Unaccompanied.

One of Britain’s most notable playwrights Alan Bennett takes to the stage of The Kings Hall today (September 29) to discuss his most recent diaries, published together in Keeping on Keeping on.

Others taking to that stage during the festival include for the first time comedy actor and regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, Tim Brooke Taylor (tomorow, September 30); professional tennis coach and perhaps the sport’s most well-known mum – Judy Murray – tells the story of her life bringing up two champions on October 3; former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen visits with So They Call You Pisher!, his own life story (October 2).

Award winners and best-selling literary authors appearing at the Festival include Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty on October 1 with her new work Black Water, set in cold war Europe, California and Indonesia.

On October 8 Natasha Pulley, author of 2015 best-seller The Watchmaker of Filigree Street presents her new historical novel The Bedlam Stacks and former winner of the Man Booker Prize Alan Hollinghurst returns to the Festival on October 12 following the publication of The Sparsholt Affair, his long-awaited sixth novel.

One of the world’s leading Shakespearean actors Michael Pennington will describe to audiences what it takes to play King Lear on September 30.

Pointless creator and co-presenter Richard Osman will attempt to answer important questions like ‘what is the nation’s favourite biscuit?’ at his event on October 1, posed in his book The World Cup of Everything.

On October 11 and foreign correspondent Fergal Keane examines his personal history with the years of conflict in rural West Ireland on October 15.

Satirist and writer Armando Iannucci steps away from politics to discuss his increasing love for classical music on October 7 and bringing the festival to a close on October 14 in his own distinctive way is actor and director Barrie Rutter.

On October 14 investigative writer and journalist David Conn exposes the rise and fall of FIFA, from its early years through to the scandals of the era of former company president Sepp Blatter.

For the full programme visit www.ilkleyliteraturefestival.org.uk

Customers can book online at www.ilkleyliteraturefestival.org.uk or through the box office on 01943 816714.