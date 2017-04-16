Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

from the pen of award-winning Yorkshire playwright Alan Stockdill – author of Godfrey’s Last Stand and Le Grand Return – comes a new black comedy thriller about an animal rights group.

Dark Sky arrives at the Square Chapel Centre for the Arts on Sunday, April 29, and Monday, April 30, following a short premiere tour of the North.

Alan, who formed Talking Stock Productions with writer and actress Catherine Pasek back in 2013, has quickly gained a reputation for fine writing and dramas that have heartwarming stories, humour and poignancy. His first play in 2015, timed to coincide with the Tour de Yorkshire, won the Best New Writing Award at the Greater Manchester Fringe Festival. His last play, The Last Memory, about Alzheimer’s disease, was performed in Huddersfield last year, raising funds for Friends of Golcar Library.

Dark Sky features the members of an animal rights group as they plan an audacious strike against the Sutton Life Sciences laboratory. It covers a number of themes from love and passion to deception and double lives.

Performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.