No-one is ever too old to rock and roll, which is why Musica Rock School in Kirklees is offering mums and dads the chance to join a new Adult Guitar Group.

The rock school already has a thriving section for young people but the adult group will focus on developing the talents of those who thought their musical days were behind them.

Mik Crone from Musica says the group is open to everyone from beginners to advanced players and will focus on chords, scales, song writing and play techniques.

For further information contact Gill McDowell at Musica Kirklees on 01484 426426 or email gill.mcdowell@musicakirklees.org