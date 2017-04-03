Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He was one of Fat Sam’s “bad guys” in the 1976 hit film Bugsy Malone.

Now former child actor Mike Kirkby, who played splurge gun-toting Angelo in the film featuring an all-kid cast, has looked in on rehearsals in Dewsbury for Acorn Youth Theatre Company’s production of the gangster musical which they performed at the weekend at Cleckheaton Town Hall.

Mike Kirkby answered cast questions about his time filming and was happy to have photos with the 50-strong cast.

Sarah Barker, co-founder of the theatre company, said: “It’s great when the youth group get visits from professionals, especially when they have been involved in the shows we are doing.”

This isn’t the first time the company has had special guests drop into rehearsals. During last year’s rehearsals of Cats, the group met Karen Clegg, who performed in the show and Jane MacDonald who played the role of Grizabella.

The group also had acting technique training from Ben Newsome, a London casting director – with more sessions in the pipeline – and special messages of good luck from Darren Day when he heard they were performing Summer Holiday.