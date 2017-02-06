Students at Brooksbank School rehearse We Will Rock You

A Calderdale school is out to rock the valley this week.

The Performing Arts team at Brooksbank School in Elland, are to present a musical, We will Rock You.

Katy Steward, Head of Drama, said: “The cast and staff have been working since November on this musical which combines the music of the classically-trained composers and musicians who are Queen, and the comedic writing of Ben Elton.

“We have a cast of 50 students, (11-18 year olds), made up of musicians, dancers, actors and singers, including quarter of the cast who have never performed before.

“We’d love people to join us this Wednesday and Thursday for what is certain to be a great evening.”

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £4 concessions are available from the school on 01422 374791 or on the door.