Inspired by Strictly and want to learn to dance?

Our guide to ballroom and Latin classes in and around Huddersfield caters for all ages and levels of ability – from teenage novices to nonogenarian experts.

Since Strictly Come Dancing began in 2004 the programme has swept the nation off its feet, quite literally.

Every year at this time dancing schools see a marked upsurge of interest in ballroom and Latin lessons.

As Lindsay Edgar, from Huddersfield’s Tristan Dance Studios, explains: “Strictly has a big effect. We get people of all ages interested – from 18 up to pensioners. People tend to favour the Latin dances because they’re easier to pick up than ballroom; they like the cha cha cha in particular.

“We teach the basics of all the Latin and ballroom dances and then people can decide if they want to take it further.”

Lindsay and her husband Tristan are fans of Strictly and always watch the show.

“We usually agree with the judges,” says Lindsay, “Len is pretty much spot on about technique, but we think Craig is very cruel.”

Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman

Ballroom and Latin are also popular with younger dancers. Three of the couple’s four sons have caught the dancing bug and the eldest two are now competing. Connor, 12, and Kane, eight, have both qualified for next year’s nationwide International Dance Teachers’ Association Ballroom and Latin finals in Blackpool.

Anne Glee, who runs a dancing school in Shelley says she’s also experienced the ‘Strictly effect’ and sees a higher demand for beginners’ courses in the autumn and post Christmas period. Her ongoing beginners’ course offers instruction in Latin and ballroom on a four-week rolling programme.

Ballroom and Latin have a certain appeal for older dancers. For the past seven years Kirklees Active Leisure has run a Strictly-inspired programme of weekly instruction and tea dances under the umbrella of Shall We Dance. In fact, Strictly couple Lilia Kopylova and Darren Bennett, were involved in the creation of the Shall We Dance scheme back in 2010.

Daisy Lowe with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

Kelly Brown, a member of the Sports & Physical Activity Development Team at Kirklees, founded the scheme. She works mainly with older people and says the aim is to provide physical exercise in a safe and social setting.

She explained: “It’s not about gold level standards or competitions, a lot of the people we get want to revisit dancing and get their confidence back. It’s about having an impact on health and wellbeing.

“Dancing is good for balance, strength and co-ordination; it has been proven to reduce the symptoms of dementia and it’s a social activity that reduces loneliness.”

Shall We Dance has been so successful that a volunteer organisation, Friends of Shall We Dance, has now taken over the running of the tea dances.

The group recently organised a visit for 168 members to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Kelly says Strictly has helped to raise the profile of Shall We Dance among all age groups.

“While it’s mainly older people,” she says, “including people well into their 90s, who are amazing, we also do some inter-generational work in schools and have delivered tea dances for older and younger people together.”

So, if you want to put on your dancing shoes, where should you go?

Tristan Dance Studios on Meltham Road runs six-week ballroom and Latin beginner courses with the next one starting on October 18 at 8pm. It costs £70 a couple or £40 for an individual. Class sizes are limited to 20. Visit www.tristandance.com or call 01484 300136.

Glee’s Dance Studio, Shelley, has a 16-week programme of ballroom and Latin for beginners, which is run in four-week blocks. The next block begins with enrolment on Friday, October 28, at 8.15pm. Each four-week block is £24 per person. Contact Anne Glee on 0771 9892432 or visit www.gleesdancestudio.com

HD1 Dance, St John’s Road, Huddersfield, has weekly adult ballroom and Latin classes for £7 a session on Wednesdays from 8pm. For details visit www.hd1dance.vpweb.co.uk or call 0788 3636794.

Claudia Fragapane with her dance partner AJ Pritchard

Shall We Dance classes, which cost from £2.75 to £5 a lesson, run weekly at a number of venues, including:

The John Smith’s Stadium (Monday 2.15pm)

Dewsbury Sports Centre (Monday 1.30pm)

Bailiff Bridge Community Centre, Brighouse (Monday 6.30pm)

Woodland Glade Community Centre, The Green (Tuesday 2pm)

Spenborough Pool and Fitness Centre (Tuesday 2.30pm and Thursday 9.45am)

Thongsbridge Tennis Club (Tuesday 2.30pm)

Honley Squash and Fitness Club (Friday 2.30pm)

Tea dancing sessions run at a variety of venues, including the area’s town halls, on a semi-regular basis. For details of forthcoming events pick up a Shall We Dance brochure from libraries and information centres or call 01484 234097. Kirklees’ website www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk also has information.

The next tea dance at Huddersfield Town Hall is on Wednesday, October 19, from 1pm (tickets are £3.50).