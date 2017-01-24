Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When the Cassia String Quartet gave their first Huddersfield Music Society concert two years ago they played John Cage’s Quartet in Four Parts framed by Mozart and Debussy, writes Chris Robins.

The Cage was a first for Huddersfield, and the concert was a masterstroke of programming, masterfully played.

The Cassias’ return had been eagerly anticipated ever since and their performance was strong in another imaginative and technically exhausting programme. They are still only six years old as a quartet but in addition to their many concert appearances throughout Britain they are an associate quartet at Birmingham Conservatoire and resident quartet with the Arts at Trinity programme – the terrific community arts centre at Leeds Holy Trinity Church.

They began with Haydn’s Op. 64 No. 1 Quartet in C, which is not often heard. In fact, this was its first performance at a Huddersfield Music Society concert. So, many thanks to the Cassias for introducing us to this delightful work. They were clinical and taut at the expense of warmth and playfulness and there were tuning problems in the opening movement. Perhaps the work is a recent addition to their repertoire and it will bloom with further performances.

To go from this to Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 11 was a breathtaking leap, brought off by breathtaking playing.

It was written in 1965-66 in response to the death of Vasili Shirinsky, a close friend of Shostakovich and a member of the Beethoven String Quartet who premièred all but the first of Shostakovich’s fifteen Quartets.

It is a set of seven miniature movements which run into each other and which are connected by a motif, on cello in the introduction, which is often hidden under the music – Shirinsky himself, perhaps, present by his absence.

The Cassias gave it a sparse, aching texture and a sense of brooding reflection. Even though its Scherzo movement is faster and lighter than the rest, the Cassias here presented a landscape of ghosts, without hope. The Recitative movement was a cry of anguish, particularly the frightening dissonant chord under a brutish three note violin figure. The Elegy’s pale violin melody was utterly bereft and the Finale drained of energy.

The Cassias sustained an inexorable intensity in the thin texture of the Shostakovich, which they maintained in Beethoven’s rich First Rasumovsky Quartet, delivering its complexities of construction with clarity.