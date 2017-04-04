Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children's favourites CBeebies is coming to West Yorkshire.

The BBC is bringing its Dancing Beebies workshop to the Eureka Children’s Museum on Tuesday and Wednesday April 11 and 12 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

It’s in celebration of Goldilocks And The Three Bears, a Northern Ballet collaboration which will be shown on CBeebies on April 17.

Families can join in with dance workshops run by Northern Ballet, attend the Dancing Beebies disco, join themed craft activities, storytelling and have the chance to meet some of the nation’s favourite CBeebies TV presenters. Activities and events don’t require booking and are suitable for a CBeebies audience aged between three and six years, although all families can attend.

It’s free for Blue Peter badge holders, while children go free with a full paying or concessionary adult.

CBeebies’ Goldilocks And The Three Bears was recently recorded at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds. The programme is presented by Mr Bloom, who is joined by the Tiddlers (children from local schools), the Veggies and dancers from Northern Ballet.

Through a combination of story and dance they tell the story of their adventure in CBeebies’ Goldilocks And The Three Bears as they accept an invitation to tea and get up to lots of fun along the way.