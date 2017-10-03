Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The enchanting world of CBeebies’ hit animated series Sarah & Duck will be brought to life on stage at West Yorkshire Playhouse this October half term.

Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning show embarking on a brand new adventure, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday will be at West Yorkshire Playhouse from Tuesday, October 24 to Saturday, October 28.

Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, John and Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take families and children on a magical theatrical adventure.

Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday features all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series , including Roger Allam as the Narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady.

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, seven-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for Best Pre-School Animation in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies’ Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4 to 15.

Now in its third series, it is shown in more than 100 counties around the world.

It is recommended for children aged two to six.