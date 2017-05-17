Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrity priest and former pop star, the Rev Richard Coles, is appearing at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Tuesday, May 30th, to talk about his new book Bringing in the Sheaves.

The Rev, co-presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live, guest panellist on QI and Have I Got News For You - as well as being a former Celebrity Masterchef contestant - is often described as the country’s most famous vicar.

His original claim to fame was as a member of the 1980s band The Communards, and today he is the only clergyman to have had a UK Number One hit.

The band had several top singles, including cover versions of Don’t Leave Me This Way and Never Can Say Goodbye, after being formed by Bronski Beat musician Jimmy Somerville and Richard Coles, who is a classically-trained musician.

When the band split in 1988 the Rev Richard rediscovered his Christian faith, and in 2005 he was ordained as an Anglican priest. He is vicar in the village of Finedon, Northamptonshire.

Bringing in the Sheaves draws on his ten years of ministry experience and is interwoven with tales of his career as a broadcaster.

Tickets for the show are £20.50 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158. The Rev will be signing copies of his book after the show.