Childrens’ writer Abi Elphinstone was astonished to find herself at the centre of a media storm after criticising the Government’s literacy strategy on Facebook.

“I think I was naive,” says the author of best-selling The Dream Snatcher, “in thinking the post would just go to my followers, but it went viral. I don’t regret the sentiment behind it because I do powerfully believe that the way English is taught for SATS is wrong.”

Abi, who makes regular school visits and was at Huddersfield Grammar School last week, is perhaps someone the Government should listen to. Throughout her school years she struggled with dyslexia and preferred running wild on the moors near her Scottish home (in a manner not dissimilar from her literary heroine Emily Bronte) to going to school. But, by working hard and applying her natural intelligence, she became a straight A student, studied English at Bristol University and has taught English at secondary school level.

She sees no sense in teaching children about ‘modal verbs’ and ‘subordinating clauses’ and believes the school curriculum stifles creative writing. SATS cause unnecessary stress, she says, and don’t make children better at writing. Last year she obtained copies of Key Stage 2 English and Maths SATS and tested herself. She failed both papers, gaining just 25% for maths and 40% in English. And yet she is one of the country’s best-selling new childrens’ authors, acclaimed for her creativity and imaginative use of language.

As she points out, the school curriculum for English has become clogged with technical terms that no-one needs to know. She explained: “Teachers are working so hard but are faced with drumming terms into children that are completely pointless. I went to one school and a child asked me how many adverbials* I used in my story and I said I had no idea. I read children’s stories and they use phrases that sound ridiculous and jerky. They need to know the basic parts of speech and language, so they can communicate and articulate, but there needs to be an overhaul so we can have a generation of children that go on to be creative writers and the authors of the future.”

WATCH below as Children's Laureate Chris Riddel hits out at school tests

Abi’s Facebook post, which told children to go on adventures, have big dreams and not to worry about SATS results, was greeted enthusiastically by many parents, despairing of the stress imposed by the examinations, while others criticised, saying that young people needed to toughen up and respect the exam system.

However, Abi has not been deterred and continues to travel the country speaking to youngsters about how she turned her dreams, fantasies and experiences into a trilogy of novels – her latest, Night Spinner, is due out next week.

At Huddersfield Grammar School, where youngsters from Meltham C of E Primary had also been invited to meet her, she told children of her struggles both with dyslexia and rejection by publishers, stressing that persistence is a key to success. She had 96 rejections over seven years before a publisher finally saw her potential. Isobel Simmons, an English teacher at the school, described Abi as “inspirational”.

“It’s wonderful for the students to meet somebody who has had to persevere so much,” she added.

Abi does as many schools visits as she can each year - 70 in 2016 alone - and is passionate about encouraging youngsters to read. She’s also a volunteer for a charity called Beanstalk that goes into schools - including some in West Yorkshire, but not Huddersfield as yet – to provide literacy support for children struggling to read or those from disadvantaged communities. She runs a weekly book club in a London school that has a 100% ethnic minority intake. There are many reasons for literary poverty, says Abi, and for the children she works with the problem is that English is not their first language and many come from homes where there are no books written in English. But she acknowledges that in some households reading is just not seen as important. “Reading a book to a child is like saying to them that they matter, it’s a shared experience. But parents today are competing with iPads and TV and can use these devices to silence children,” she explained.

When Abi tells children to have adventures, she’s thinking of her own experiences growing up in Aberdeenshire, when she and her siblings had a free range childhood. The moors, she says, made the biggest impression on her. “I was imagining a lot when I was a child,” she added, “stories were in my head. I have a radar for things that I find magical.”

As an adult she has travelled widely, picking up invaluable experiences for her writing. She talks of spending her holidays living with eagle hunters in Mongolia; dog sledding in the Arctic and travelling to Norway to see the Northern Lights (Phillip Pullman’s book Northern Lights happens to be one of her favourites). Wild places still inspire her: “I like writing books set at the very edges of our earth where people’s cultures get forgotten. My next book is set in the Arctic,” she says. And she’s hoping, in turn, that she can inspire a new generation of writers. Her advice for them? “Getting out in the world is as important as reading and writing. And don’t give up.”

* An adverbial is an adverb, adverbial phrase or adverbial clause that gives additional information about (for example) the time, place, or manner of the action which is described in the rest of the sentence.

Beanstalk is eager to recruit volunteers from the Huddersfield area – and schools interested in its literacy scheme. For details visit beanstalkcharity.org.uk