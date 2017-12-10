Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a sparkling line-up of concerts and shows in Huddersfield guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit.

Here’s a round-up of brass band concerts, comedy nights and family shows suitable for children that you can enjoy on the run up to Christmas.

Sunday December 10:

Huddersfield Town Hall: Colne Valley Male Voice Choir Christmas Concert 2017, 7.15pm.

Christmas music with the Choir, 2017 National Champions Brighouse & Rastrick Band and Colne Valley Boys.

Dewsbury Town Hall: Panache Cheer & Dance Christmas Show, December 10, 5pm

Panache Cheerschool, the largest cheerleading school in the north of England, will wow you with highflying, densifying and spectacular performances from children of all ages.

Monday December 11:

Slaithwaite Conservative Club: Colne Valley Male Voice Choir present a Christmas Concert, 8.30pm.

Then on Monday December 18 and 8.30pm Slaithwaite Brass Band will perform at the same venue. Free entry.

Huddersfield Town Hall: Huddersfield Lunchtime Concert - Brass Band Christmas Spectacular, 1pm.

For many Huddersfield regulars the ever-popular brass band concert is an essential part of their Christmas celebrations. Expect a wonderful programme of music old and new, with carols for all to sing.

Huddersfield Town Hall: Musica Shelley Christmas Concert 2017: December 11, 7pm.

Tuesday December 12:

Orchestra of Opera North, The Snowman and Cinderella, 6pm.

The Orchestra of Opera North performs the music in all its heart-melting splendour to a live screening of the animation. Plus the classic rags-to-riches tale of Cinderella with sensational music and illustrations to accompany the story.

Wednesday December 13:

Dewsbury Town Hall: Lunchtime Concert - Brass Band Christmas Spectacular, December 13, 1pm

Brass Band Christmas Spectacular featuring University of Huddersfield Brass Band.

Thursday December 14

Dewsbury Town Hall: Opera North Christmas Concert, December 14, 7pm

Featuring its Chorus, Children’s and Youth Choruses, all underpinned by the exceptional Orchestra.

Friday December 15:

Huddersfield Town Hall: The Lindley Band Christmas Gala Concert, 7.30pm

The Lindley Band 21st Annual Christmas Gala Concert, with the National Youth Jazz orchestra, soprano corner soloist Steve Stewart and dancers from the Audrey Spencer School of Dance. Compere is Neil Jowett.

Dewsbury Town Hall: Black Dyke Band Christmas Concert 2017, December 15, 7.30pm

Black Dyke Bands annual festive concert.

Saturday December 16:

Moldgreen URC: The Hey Diddles Christmas Show.

The Hey Diddles provide entertainment for children aged six months to six-years-old and the Christmas show will be packed with action rhymes and Christmas songs. Tickets £6 from www.theheydiddles.com .

Sunday December 17:

Huddersfield Town Hall: Black Dyke Band Christmas Concert 2017, December 17, 7pm

Join Black Dyke Band for their annual festive favourite.

Tuesday December 19 & Wednesday December 20:

Huddersfield Town Hall: Huddersfield Choral Society Messiah Concert, December 19/20

The programme for this event is Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by the Royal Northern Sinfonia, conducted by Jane Glover.

Tuesday December 19 - Thursday December 21:

LBT: Christmas Comedy Cellar, 8pm.

With Rob Rouse and Maisie Adam and resident compere Anthony J Brown. The regular Comedy Cellar with bells with three nights of ho-ho-hilarity.

Thursday December 21:

Huddersfield Town Hall: Huddersfield Lunchtime Christmas Concert, 1pm

Gordon Stewart is once more joined by the Choristers of Wakefield Cathedral in a programme of Christmas music from all round the world. The organ solos include music by Daquin, Bach, Rawsthorne and Cockroft. A real Christmas celebration and an opportunity to join in singing well-known carols with the choir and Father Willis organ.

Friday December 22

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Brass Christmas, Tickets remain for December 22 from 7pm.

From £40, with a glass of black cherry Prosecco in YSP Centre as Emley Brass Band play, a three-course meal with music throughout. After the meal the band will play Christmas music with the opportunity for guests to make requests and sing along.

Saturday December 23

Holmfirth Civic Hall: The Hey Diddles Christmas Show, 2pm.

The Hey Diddles provide entertainment for children aged 6 months to 6 years and the Christmas show will be packed with action rhymes and Christmas songs. Tickets £6 from www.theheydiddles.com .

Saturday December 30:

Viennese Whirl - Orchestra of Opera North, December 30, 3pm.

The Viennese Whirl conducted this year by Justin Brown, General Music Director of Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe, Germany, and Music Director Laureate of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Long-running shows:

Cleckheaton Town Hall: Showstoppers present Snow White, December 9-17

Showstoppers bring the magical story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with amazing special effects, hilarious comedy and spectacular song and dance routines.

LBT: Jack and the Beanstalk, December 8 - January 6.

When young Jack returns from the market with a few beans, he never expects them to grow into a huge beanstalk. What he finds at the top is an adventure more giant than he could possibly imagine. Tickets: Visit www.thelbt.org/Jack-and-the-Beanstalk for details.