Father Christmas might be busy at this time of year but that doesn’t stop him from doing the rounds of garden centres, tourist attractions and shopping centres.

So, if you’ve got a believer in the house then check out our guide to 10 of the area’s grottos. From a trip 140 metres underground to a tractor trailer ride at a farm, there’s a range of experiences on offer as well as the chance to find out if they’ve been naughty or nice.

Cathedral House, St Thomas Road, Huddersfield

The Huddersfield Christian Fellowship’s fourth annual Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 3, will include a large Santa’s Grotto. Entry to the grotto is £5 per child. Last year around 4,000 people attended the festive market, which will have gift, craft and food stalls, so it’s probably wise to get there early. Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm.

The Piazza, Huddersfield

Every Saturday in December will see Santa in his Candy Cane grotto offering free candy canes to visitors (while stocks last) between 11am and 4pm.

Whiteley’s Garden Centre, Far Common Road, Mirfield

Santa will be at Whiteleys from Saturday, November 19, until Christmas Eve. He’s be handing out gifts in return for a £5.99 ticket. No booking is necessary for this grotto, but opening times vary a lot. Check at whiteleys-gc.co.uk before setting out.

Bagshaw Museum, Wilton Park near Batley

Father Christmas will be visiting the museum on December 4 from noon until 4pm. As well as visiting him in his grotto, youngsters will be invited to follow the Guess the Christmas carol trail, make a special Christmas cracker, enjoy festive carols with a choir and then listen to extracts from Dickens’ famous seasonal story.

Birchencliffe and Pennine (Shelley) Garden Centres

These two Wyevale garden centres are offering the chance to have breakfast or tea with Santa from now until December 24. The centres will also be running biscuit decorating and Christmas craft activity sessions. Tickets are £9.99 for children and include a meal and gift from Santa. Adults can choose from a £3.99 mini meal or a full afternoon tea at £7.99. Breakfast is from 9am and tea from 3pm. Call Birchencliffe on 0844 686 5296 and Pennine on 0844 686 5297 to book a place.

Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Huddersfield

Santa is setting up his Candy Cottage in the shopping centre on Thursday, November 24, and will be available every day to hear Christmas requests – Monday to Friday from noon until 5pm, Saturday from 10am until 5pm, and Sunday from 11am until 4pm. The cost is £5 per child. Kirklees is offering free parking in council car parks on December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

National Coal Mining Museum

Offering what is perhaps a unique Santa experience, the museum near Wakefield, has installed Santa in his grotto 140 metres below ground.

He’ll be welcoming visitors of all ages at weekends – November 26/27, December 3/4, 10/11 and 17/18, as well as every day from December 19 until December 23.

The cost is £6.50 for children and £5 for adults. Booking is essential on 01924 848806.

Eureka! Halifax

The National Children’s Museum is opening a Santa’s Grotto on December 2. The cost for visiting is £3 (in addition to normal entrance charges). If you want to time your visit to include the grotto then Santa is in residence from 2.30pm at weekends and from 3.30pm on weekdays.

Westgate Arcade, Halifax

From Saturday, November 26, Santa will be found in his grotto every Saturday and Sunday until December 24. Additionally, he’ll be there on Thursdays from December 8 and every day from December 19 to 24. Admission is £4.95 per child and includes a gift and certificate.

Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne

The farm’s Santa Specials involve a ride on a tractor trailer as well as the chance to meet Santa and his reindeer. The cost of £15.95 per person includes a hearty breakfast or slap-up festive lunch, admission to the farm and indoor play area. Available from Saturday, December 3. Visit cannonhallfarm.co.uk to book.

Totties, Holmfirth

The Winter Wonderland Grotto at Totties is open on December 3,10, 11 and 17. Tickets to see Santa and get a gift are £5 – 10% of ticket sales will be donated to the Forget Me Not Trust. Book on 01484 680227.