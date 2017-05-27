Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Performing high-octane feats of acrobatics, six Finnish circus skills performers will be bringing their supercharged show, Super Sunday, to the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on Thursday, June 1.

Promising extreme circus skills, synchronised trampolining, human catapulting and stunts on a wheel of death, it’s not a show for the faint hearted.

Devised by contemporary circus troupe, Race Horse Company, and part of an Arts Council touring programme, the show is staged within a surreal and derelict funfair and has an atmospheric soundtrack. The Huddersfield performances offer the only opportunity to see the show in Yorkshire.

Circus skills shows have proved popular with younger LBT audiences and have become a regular feature of the seasonal programming.

Super Sunday can be seen until Saturday, June 3, and is suitable for age 12 and over. Tickets are £10 to £19 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.