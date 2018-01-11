Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It will be quite a clash when eastern and western martial arts meet at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

Over the action-packed weekend of Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21, visitors can witness experts in

historical and modern-day martial arts showcase impressive fighting techniques from Western Europe, South Asia and the Far East. There will also be a number of opportunities for visitors to get involved in exciting have-a-go activities.

The Live Interpretation Team will be showcasing costumed performances throughout the weekend that compare and contrast Eastern and Western combat techniques, arms and armour.

This will include an Arming the Warrior demonstration of European medieval harness and Japanese samurai armour. There will also be live combat demonstrations and workshops showcasing boxing from around the world, French Savate, Korean Taekwondo and Indian Gatka.

For visitors wanting to get involved in the action there will be a number of have-a-go opportunities, including Tai Chi workshops and Taiko Drumming sessions. There will also be sessions for visitors to try traditional Japanese origami and Chinese name crafts.

The Royal Armouries collections include arms and armour from around the world and throughout history. Many of these objects relate to martial arts from both eastern and western cultures, including ornate Samurai armour dating from the 19th-century and katana, or swords, from 14th-century Japan.

Mark Jackson, Events and Informal Learning Manager at the Royal Armouries, said: “A key part of the history of arms and armour is their development for use in martial arts. Many people may associate martial arts as being part of Far Eastern tradition. However, they might not realise martial arts have been central to warrior cultures all around the world, including in Europe.

“East Meets West will introduce visitors to the differing techniques and weaponry used in global martial arts, giving them a chance to meet experts in the field and witness them in action. The weekend will be great fun for all of the family, filled with action-packed demonstrations and have-a-go sessions.”

To find out more about ‘East Meets West’ at the Royal Armouries, visit: https://royalarmouries.org/events/overview/insight-east-meets-west