Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Until Monday, February 27.

Art in the Library: The Kirklees Community Art Group, formerly PALS art group, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an exhibition of work by past and present members.

Those belonging to the art organisation come from all walks of life – including stroke survivors, young adults with learning difficulties, heart patients and retired people who enjoy the social benefits. The exhibition is in the light reading room at Huddersfield Library on The Piazza.

Wednesday, February 22.

George King at Batley Town Hall: The classically-trained acclaimed jazz pianist and improviser plays a lunchtime concert as part of the Chamber Concert Season in Kirklees Town Halls. It starts at 12.30pm. Tickets are £5 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

American Honey: The Lawrence Batley Theatre’s film season continues with the tale of a struggling American teenager who runs away with a travelling sales crew and discovers life on the edge. The screening is at 7.30pm. Tickets are £7 from lbt.org.uk, 01484 430528.

Wednesday, February 22, to Sunday, February 26.

Grimm Up North: Grimm’s fairytales have been adapted for the stage in this show by Huddersfield Thespians. Aimed at all ages, it is a half-term comedy treat. Where else can you see all 209 tales in one performance? Tickets are £12 (details as before).

Friday, February 24.

Squeezebox at The Civic: John Spiers, aka Squeezy, is one of the leading contemporary squeezebox players on the folk scene. His solo show mixes traditional material with his own compositions and promises an easy-going evening of banter and folk dance music. Catch him at The Civic in Barnsley from 8pm. Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Saturday, February 25.

Steve Fletcher and his Blues Band: Marsh Blues Club on Edgerton Road hosts the blues singer, whose first album was a sell-out. He returns with music from his second album and support from The Rusty Nails Blues Band featuring Chris Martin. Doors at the Ukrainian Club live music venue open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6.

Sunday, February 26.

Pre-Raphaelite lecture: The second in a trio of art lectures on the Pre-Raphaelite movement takes lplace at Bagshaw Museum, Batley, at 2pm. Admission is £3.50 and no booking is necessary. Art historian Simon Poe looked at the movement’s style and technique, considering the effects advances in technology had on the Brotherhood.

Monday, February 27.

Robert Sharpe organ concert: Huddersfield Town Hall hosts a concert of Bach, Franck, Ogden, Mulet and others by Robert Sharpe, Director of Music at York Minster. The concert is at 1pm. Tickets are £5 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Sunday, February 26.

The Musicians of Bremen: A family show from Compagnie Animotion comes to The Civic in Barnsley as the company explores the Grimm’s story The Musicians of Bremen. Suitable for children aged three to seven, the adaptation tells the story of cour animals and how, despite their differences, they can be friends. Tickets are £5 to £8. There are two performances, at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Details from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Monday, February 27.

Huddersfield Music Society: Celebrating its centenary, the music society is presenting a concert of amateur musicians from Huddersfield. The programme includes pieces by young violinists, a clarinettist, flautist and saxophone quartet. The Huddersfield University Chamber Choir is also performing. Tickets are available on the door at £10. The concert is in St Paul’s Hall, Huddersfield University, from 7.30pm.

Tuesday, February 28, until Saturday, March 4.

Sunny Afternoon: Featuring some of The Kinks’ best-known songs – for example, Waterloo Sunset, You Really Got Me and Layla – the West End hit musical comes to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford. There are signed, audio-described and captioned performances available. The show tells the story of lead singer Ray Davies and the rise to stardom of The Kinks. Tickets are £18 to £43.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.