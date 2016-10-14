Could you be the next Kirklees Young Musician of the Year?

Promising musicians are now being invited to enter the 2017 Kirklees Young Musician of the Year competition.

The closing date for entries is November 12, 2016, and the competition will be held as part of the Mrs Sunderland Festival on February 24 next year.

Entrants should be between 16 and 25 years-old and have been born or resident in Kirklees for at least five years.

Previous winners have been a cellist, percussionist and a trombonist. Entrants have ranged from sixth-form college students to graduates of national music academies. The prize is £1,000 and the prestigious title.

This year’s winner was cellist Chris Mansfield, 24, of Shepley, who is studying for a post graduate degree in cello performance at the Royal National College of Music in Manchester.

Kirklees Young Musician of the Year 2014 at Huddersfield Town Hall. Chris Mansfield of Shepley playing the cello.

Percussionist Taneli Clarke beat off the competition to take the coveted title back in 2015. Taneli, then 23, was a masters student at Huddersfield University and played three instruments — the marimba, a type of large xylophone, the djembe African drum and the snare drum — across five solo performances.

The adjudicator for 2017 will be Marilynne Davies, who works for the British and International Federation of Festivals.

Further information about entries can be obtained from Richard Buxton on 01484 301291 or by visiting www.mrssunderlandfestival.com