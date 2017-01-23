Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival (hcmf//) has kicked off preparations for its 40th year with a launch celebrating its key partnerships.

Artistic director Graham McKenzie outlined plans for the 2017 anniversary edition, which takes place from November 17-26, and paid tribute to the organisations that have supported and helped evolve the festival over the years.

“2017 promises to be an extremely special and exciting year in the already impressive history of Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival,” he said.

“It is particularly pleasing to be starting off the celebrations of this achievement with our long-term partner, Kirklees Council, along with guests, supporters and collaborators from Huddersfield’s vibrant music community.”

Below are pictures from the 2014 festival

Since its inception, hcmf// has gained an international reputation as one of the world’s leading festivals of contemporary and experimental music. It has also provided opportunities for local and regional artists and composers such as Naomi Pinnock and Richard Uttley.

The festival is supported via long-term funding relationships with key organisations including Arts Council England, Kirklees Council and the University Of Huddersfield.

BBC Radio 3 presents live and recorded broadcasts from the festival and there are international partnerships with Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Mexico and Canada.