See everything from a daredevil parkour demonstration to dogs in fancy dress at this year’s 1960s-themed Mirfield Show on Sunday, August 20.

The event, which attracted 8,000 visitors last year, starts bright and early at 8.30am with a horse and pony show, but will be officially opened at noon by local stone mason Kris Tominay, winner of a MyMirfield award for his renovation of the town’s war memorial.

While the 2017 show clashes with Huddersfield Town’s first home Premier League match against Newcastle, organisers hope there will still be a strong turnout and have planned a day packed with live entertainment and competitions. The event won the Huddersfield Examiner’s People’s Choice Awards for Best Outdoor Event in 2016.

Show chairman Karen Bullivant promises “a fantastic family day out for less than £10”. Ticket prices (adults £3.50 in advance and £5 on the day, under 16s free) have not changed in eight years and make Mirfield Show one of the lowest cost agricultural shows in the region. This year’s event is being sponsored by local companies, including Riva Homes and Superfast.

Animals will be among the stars of the show, with a mini farm for children, poultry, rabbits and a display of live egg-hatching, but the event also offers the chance to take part in everything from welly wanging, banana eating or hula hoop competitions to a tug-of-war and mini Olympics. There’s a flower and vegetable show, scarecrow display, live music stage, a baby show and dancing display.

Our quick guide to the show gives visitors all the information they need for a great day out.

Where is Mirfield Show?

The showground is on Huddersfield Road, A 644, about 10 minutes from Huddersfield town centre. There is free parking at the nearby Castle Hall School, Richard Thorpe Avenue, and a free park and ride bus service to the show (or five minute walk).

What are the show’s opening times?

Exhibitors can bring flower and vegetable entries at 7.30am but gates open to the public an hour later and close again at 4.30pm.

What can be seen in the main ring?

Entertainment includes displays by Rockwood Pony Club and the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Band (Yorkshire’s premier military-style band), a children’s fancy dress competition, Pedal Power vs Parkour (high-octane excitement from a trial rider and parkour athlete) and fancy dress pooch parade.

Where can I buy tickets?

Advance tickets are cheaper. Book them on mirfieldshow.com or buy them direct from Ramsden’s Butchers, Beadelicious or Perfections in Mirfield (until August 17).

Will there be live music?

Local bands will play on the Mirf’Fest Music Stage within the showground from 11.30 am until 5pm.

Can I volunteer?

Volunteers are always needed to help with the smooth running of the show. If you’re interested in being part of the event visit the website to enrol.