Self-employed plumber and heating engineer Paul Heeley discovered a talent for art and is now showing a collection of contemporary oil paintings at Batley Art Gallery to raise funds for the Children’s Hospice Appeal.

Paul was inspired to take up painting after viewing the work of Bradford artist Bob Barker at the Smart Gallery in Redbrick Mill, Batley, and says his own art is a reflection of childhood memories, as seen through adult eyes. Many of his works have a dark, dreamlike quality.

He began by using watercolours, but has adopted an oil painting technique used by his mentor Bob. In the Batley Art Gallery open exhibition of 2013/14 one of Paul’s works was voted best in show, so he’s clearly developed a winning style.

His original paintings in the Batley show are for sale - from £20 to £180 - and all proceeds will go to the fund, which supports children’s hospices in the region.

His work can be seen until February 4.