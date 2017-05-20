Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whatever happened to Whit Monday?

Back in 1978, it was decided that we were to have an annual Spring Bank Holiday on the last Monday in May every year to replace Whit Monday.

Many older people still use this name to refer to the annual Spring Bank Holiday, but, in fact, the bank holiday doesn’t always fall on Whit Monday.

That’s because Whit Sunday, also known as Pentecost – the seventh Sunday after Easter - falls at a different time each year. This year, for example, Whit Sunday is on June 4th. Spring Bank Holiday weekend, however, runs from Saturday May 27th, to Monday May 29th, a full week before.

The tradition of celebrating Whitsuntide (the week following Whit Sunday) goes back to medieval times, when peasants enjoyed a week’s holiday from their labours. It’s a traditionally Christian festival, marking the time when the Holy Spirit visited Christ’s disciples.

The name Whit Sunday has two possible origins – either from the term ‘white’ Sunday, when clergy and churchgoers wore white to celebrate Pentecost, or from ‘wit’, representing the wisdom passed from the Holy Spirit.

In Kirklees, the school half term holiday runs from Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, June 4.