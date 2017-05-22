Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Got rhythm and want to learn how to drum? Then why not join the Slick Stick Sambastic community samba band in Huddersfield.

The band, which was recently awarded funding through Kirklees’ Arts in the Neighbourhood scheme, is recruiting new members to take part in creative projects and performances.

No experience is needed, says musical director Katie Mallard, all that’s needed is a willingness to have a go.

Band members are from all age groups and backgrounds and their aim is to raise awareness of world music and create new music together. They are currently collaborating with Huddersfield bhangra expert and author Hardeep Singh Sahota.

Katie, who has been leading samba bands for 13 years and is the founder of Honley Samba Band, has just been appointed to head the Slick Stick Sambastic. The band meets most Tuesdays from 7.30pm at Huddersfield University’s Creative Arts Building.

If you’re interested in becoming a member email info@slicksticksambastic.com or 07870 291659. There’s further information at slicksticksambastic.com