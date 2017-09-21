Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday, September 30.

Art exhibition at Month of Sundaes Cafe, Marsden, from 2pm until 5pm. Artist Desmond Wilson is opening an exhibition of watercolour and oil paintings made while travelling around the world.

Charity show in aid of the Huddersfield Alzheimer’s Research Support Group at St Phillips Parish Hall, Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe, from 7.30pm. Strickland Cook Theatre School pupils will be performing song and dance numbers. Tickets are £5 and £6 on the door.

Sunday, October 1.

Hepworth Band, Steeton Male Voice Choir and New Mill Male Voice Choir come together for an afternoon concert at Huddersfield Town Hall in aid of Parkinson’s UK. The three well-known ensembles promise a varied programme. Tickets are £10 and £15 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Monday, October 2.

Gordon Stewart at Huddersfield Town Hall with the second lunchtime organ concert of the series, from 1pm. The accomplished organist will play a selection of pieces to mark the 100th birthday of composer Dr Francis Jackson, ranging from Rawsthorne and Jackson to Bairstow and Bach. Concert will end with Norman Cocker’s Tuba Tune, which was played by Dr Jackson on a best-selling record from York Minster. Tickets are £5 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Tuesday, October 3.

The Hogwallops, a circus skills show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre. Featuring members of Lost in Translation Circus, it’s a performance that turns everyday activities, such as bedtime and teeth brushing into high-octane excitement with aerial acrobatics and extreme juggling. Tickets are £10 to £15 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Wednesday, October 4.

Meeting, celebrating and remembering: European exiles in and around Greenhead Park is an event in the Greenhead Park Community Room that will look at the cultural legacy of the Polish and Ukrainian communities in Huddersfield. Frank Grombir will lead the free Friends of Greenhead Park event, which starts at 12.30pm.

Thursday, October 5.

The Illegal Eagles, one of the world’s top Eagles tribute bands, is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, at 7.30pm. From Hotel California to Lyin’ Eyes, they’ve got a whole back catalogue to offer. Tickets are £25.50 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7:

Scarecrow festival in Lindley from 3pm to 7pm on Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

Friday, October 6:

Ian McMillan and Tony Husband will be performing ‘A Cartoon History of Here’ at the Red and Green Club in Milnsbridge at 7.30pm. Ian, the Bard of Barnsley, and long time Private Eye cartoonist Tony bring comedy, poetry, and improv provided by the audience, which they describe as a rapid-rafting adventure that reflect on local stories and legends. Tickets £12.50 at www.eventbrite.co.uk

An Evening with Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show at Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from 7.30pm. This homage to the movie soundtrack has all the big ones – Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipeout, and Do You Love Me – as well as lively choreography. Tickets are £24.75 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Saturday, October 7:

Outlane Singers present John Rutter’s Requiem at the Holy Trinity Church from 7pm. The choir will be accompanied by a seven-piece instrumental ensemble, conducted by Suzanne Smelt. It’s thought that Rutter’s Requiem has never been performed in Huddersfield before, so this is a rare opportunity to hear the dramatic score. Tickets are £5 on the door and money raised will go to the church’s Raise The Roof Fund and choir funds.

Festival of brass and organ at Central Methodist Church in Brighouse with special guest Prof Philip Wilby. Tickets £8 and under 14s free. Contact Jane Clay on 01422 201875.

All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society offers a musical evening at St Stephen’s Church, Lidget Street, Lindley, from 7.30pm. The programme includes numbers from musicals, opera and the sacred choral repertoire, something for everyone. Tickets are £7.50 on the door.

Straightforward Theatre presents Edward & Eliza and the Smashing of the Van at the Red and Green Club in Milnsbridge at 7.30pm. It’s 1867 and Edward Brett and his Irish wife Eliza are struggling to make a living from their shop. Edwards brother, a popular policeman is shot during the rescue of two Irish republican prisoners. There followed an upsurge of anti-Irish feeling, and three Irishmen are hanged. Edward and Eliza struggle to cope with their loss and cultural/political backgrounds. Tickets are £10, concessions £7.

Sensational 60s Experience, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, at 7.30pm. From Herman’s Hermits to New Amen Corner, it’s a new show with 60s sounds for a nostalgic evening out. Tickets are from £26.75, visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158.

Sunday, October 8.

Madama Butterfly from the Russian State Opera at Victoria Theatre, Halifax. The Puccini opera, set in Japan at the turn of the century, is packed with colourful costumes, beautiful arias and emotional storytelling. It features a live orchestra. Tickets are from £25.75, visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158.

Interactive family show 5 More Minutes at the Civic Theatre, Barnsley, from 1pm and 3pm. Every parent is familiar with the ‘five more minutes’ pleaded by children at bedtime - this show explores what can happen in that five minutes. Recommended for four to seven-year-olds. Tickets are £5 and £8 from barnsleycivic.co.uk

Monday, October 9.

Grease, the original West End musical is back on tour and calling at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, until Saturday, October 14. Tickets are from £16.50 to £45 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.