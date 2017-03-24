Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter brings the promise of warmer weather and lighter days. And there’s no shortage of things to do and places to go in West Yorkshire over the school holidays – this year from April 8 to 23. Our guide to 10 ‘eggstra-special’ family activities has something for everyone and includes both indoor and outdoor venues.

Take a trip on the Easter Eggspress

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

The Kirklees Light Railway is running an Easter weekend service from Clayton West to Shelley (where the Easter Bunny will be waiting) on April 14 to 17. The Easter Eggspress is running at 40 minute intervals from 10am until 4pm. Ride the rails and join the Easter egg hunt for £9 for adults and £7 for children (family tickets available). Under twos go free. Weather permitting, the miniature railway in Greenhead Park, Huddersfield, is operating from the beginning of April at weekends and bank holidays between 1.30pm until 4pm. Tickets are £1.30 per person. (210317rail)

Go underground like a miner

(Photo: unknown)

The National Coal Mining Museum has a host of Easter holiday activities, from free storytelling and craft sessions to Easter Bonnet making. The Easter weekend itself will have promenade theatre inspired by the Bevin Boys, who served in the coalmines during WWII.

There’s a chance to travel 140m below ground (get there early to book a place) or visit the ponies above ground. Entry to the museum is free and it’s open from 10am until 5pm daily. Visit ncm.org.uk for details (210317mine)

Enjoy an Easter pantomime

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Pantomime is not just for Christmas. Oh, no it’s not! It’s for Easter too. See Robin Hood, with Britain’s got Talent winner George Sampson in the title role and Dani Harmer from Tracy Beaker as Maid Marian, at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. The panto is on for just one day, Saturday, April 8, but there are two performances at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are £20 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Get arty and crafty for just £1 a head

A series of low-cost sculpture workshops for children, taught by artists Damian Clark and Karen Stansfield, are being held at the Creative Arts Hub in Mirfield and Batley Art Gallery. The workshops are running from Tuesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 20, and will range from modern sculpture to making primitive coil pots. For details and to book a place visit creativeartshub.org.uk (210317pots)

See real-life medieval jousting

(Photo: Stephen Bowler/Flickr)

Trainee knights will compete for the honour of taking part in the Easter Tournament at the Royal Armouries in Leeds (April 14 to 17). The training sessions on April 8 and 9 will demonstrate to audiences just how much work goes into training to become a knight.

The actual tournament weekend will feature teams from Norway, France and England, including a female jouster. While entry to the armouries museum is free, tournament tickets are between £6 and £14 (with family passes available). For details and to book visit royalarmouries.org/events (210317armour 210317armoury)

Thrill at circus skills

Circus Evolution brings a company of Finnish circus artists to The Civic in Barnsley on Sunday, April 9, with a show, Around, that is aimed at families with young children. Around has juggling, sword swallowing (not to be tried at home), hula hooping, bubble blowing and break dancing. Tickets are £5 to £8 from 01226 327000 or barnsleycivic.co.uk

Visit the Easter Bunny and spring lambs

Cannon Hall Farm near Cawthorne is expecting a huge ‘crop’ of new lambs for Easter and will be welcoming visitors to the site with its first-ever Easter Eggstravaganza. There’s a chance to see lambing live and visit the Easter Bunny. Every full-paying child will receive a chocolate egg. There’s also a 20 minute promenade performance of an Easter children’s show (for which tickets must be booked in advance). Tickets are from £3 to £9.45. For details visit cannonhallfarm.co.uk/events (85022389)

Go on an Easter Egg Hunt

Beaumont Park in Huddersfield is hosting an Easter Sunday of activities from 1pm to 4pm, with an egg hunt and arts and crafts sessions. Oakwell Hall Country Park near Birstall has an Easter egg hunt from Saturday, April 8, until Sunday, April 23. Bagshaw Museum in Batley is organising a free Easter egg trail on Saturday, April 15, from noon. Holmfirth Easter Egg Trail (now until Sunday, April 7) starts at ‘imagine..!’ toy shop or The Chocolate Box and offers the chance of winning a giant egg.

Drop-in for a family art workshop

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton has free Make Yourself at Home drop-in workshop sessions from April 9 to 11 and 14 to 18 (11am until 4pm) at which participants will be invited to draw, create a collage or make a sculpture inspired by the exhibition [Re]construct, which highlights the relationship between sculpture and architecture. There are also Step Into A Rainbow sessions (April 12 and 13, noon until 4pm), which will explore the colourful paintings and sculptures to be seen in a current exhibition of 1960s British art. For more information visit ysp.org.uk (210317child)

See Dick and Dom Live

(Photo: simonjacobs.com)

Children’s television legends Dick and Dom are bringing their new family show to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, on Tuesday, April 11. The show is packed with madcap challenges and audience games so expect an interactive experience. Tickets are £46 for a family of four or £11.50 and £13.50 for individual children and adults. Visit bradford-theatres.co.uk or call 01274 432000 for details. (108340246)