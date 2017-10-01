Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major production of the always popular musical Grease is coming to West Yorkshire.

It will be at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford from next Monday, October 9 to Saturday, October 14.

It will star Tom Parker (The Wanted) who makes his musical theatre debut playing Danny Zuko, Danielle Hope (Over the Rainbow winner) who plays Sandy and Louisa Lytton (Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders) who plays Rizzo.

Since opening on Broadway in 1972 followed by the smash hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease’s place has been firmly established in the cultural Hall of Fame.

This production is the original high-school musical featuring everyone’s favourite characters – Sandy, Danny, the groovy T Birds, the sassy Pink Ladies and the whole gang at Rydell High along with all the unforgettable songs from the hit movie including You’re The One That I Want, Grease Is The Word, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy and Greased Lightnin’.

Voted the Number 1 Greatest Musical (100 Greatest Musicals, Channel 4), Grease has proved that a musical love story, bursting with denim, cheerleaders, slick hairstyles, rock ’n’ roll, 1950s pop culture and an irresistible mix of teenage angst and young romance is timeless and universal.

Grease is the ultimate feelgood, pick-me-up musical – an electrifying extravaganza, packed with fun, energy and vibrant physicality.

Call the Box Office on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for more information.