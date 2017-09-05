Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10: Halifax Heritage Festival will see around 20 heritage sites in Calderdale opening their doors to visitors with planned events and activities.

The weekend coincides with the official opening of the Central Library and Archives on Saturday by Dr Jonathan Foyle. The new library will also host talks, nearby walks and visitors can take a self-guided tour with information about the new facility, as well as the history of the site and its immediate surroundings. There’s also the opportunity to celebrate the reopening of Calderdale Industrial Museum. Visitors are invited to explore the unique collection of industrial machinery from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. The newly extended Square Chapel Arts Centre is hosting its official launch weekend with special events and performances, including family shows at the reduced ticket price of £3-£5. Visit https:// www.squarechapel.co.uk/ for further details. For more information about all the events taking place as part of Halifax Heritage Festival, visit www.visitcalderdale.com or search for @HxHeritageFest on twitter.

Saturday, September 9: Instant Species live at The Postcard Inn, Holmfirth at 8pm. Free entry.

Thursday, September 14: Lisa Luxx will be running a poetry workshop between 4.30pm and 7pm at the Committee Room in Huddersfield Library. You will be exploring your own personal stories and ways to source imagery to creatively engage with your emotions. The aim is to find new techniques that will aid you in future creative writing, while exploring the question Who am I today? Email luxxlisa@gmail.com for more information and to book your place.

Saturday, September 16: Kirklees’ travelling arts company Mikron Theatre returns to Tolson Museum for another entertaining outdoor performance at 12 noon.

This time, Mikron dives into 200 years of saving lives at sea with ‘In at the Deep End’, a story about the RNLI. It is a tale of survival and relationships, told alongside marvellous maritime music and fathoms of fun. The performance, organised by the Friends of Tolson and Ravensknowle, will be in the Heritage Memorial Garden behind the museum in Ravensknowle Park on Wakefield Road. It is free but there will be a collection by Mikron after the performance.

Saturday, September 16: ‘In The Mood’ a concert celebrating the Glenn Miller orchestra and the Big Band era will be at the Penistone Paramount at 2.30pm.

Providing the swinging sounds will be popular musicians The Take 2 Big Band will be joined by Kevin Grunill at the console of the Mighty Compton Cinema Organ. Advanced bookings on 07944 566972, at the Paramount Box Office or pay on the door.

Sunday, September 17: The classic 1962 film West Side Story will be screened at the Rex cinema in Elland at 2.30pm.

Originally released in 1962, the film is a parable of the Romeo and Juliet story, but a jet-age version with Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood as the star-crossed lovers and a fire escape in New York serving as their balcony. The film won 10 Oscars and was the Royal Film Performance of 1962.

Sunday, September 17: Spen Valley Riding Club will hold an inaugural event in Mirfield to showcase what the new club has to offer.

The day will offer riders the chance to complete a farm ride with rustic jumps and access to routes previously unavailable to anyone. It will also feature a novelty show with fancy dress class and clear round show jumping. The club is based at Crossley Farm in Mirfield which can be easily accessed on horseback via the Spen Valley Greenway and provides the club with the use of a club house, an indoor arena and acres of farm land. Spen Valley Riding Club can be followed via their Facebook page or by emailing spenvalleyrc@gmail.com.

Friday, September 22: A Simon and Garfunkel tribute duo at the Penistone Paramount at 8pm

They are called Bookends and feature Dan Haynes and Pete Richards who performs the songs in a truly captivating way against a backdrop of iconic imagery. Bookends have been performing their unique, world-class concert to audiences in some of the finest theatres and concert halls across the UK, Europe and the United States. Hear many of the hits such as The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bookends’ own beautiful rendition of the unforgettable Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Thursday, September 28: A new show by a circus dance duo which tells the story of our ever-busy phone obsessed lives comes to The Civic, Barnsley.

It is rare nowadays not to ‘log in’ at every opportunity – the breakfast table, nights out with friends, even in bed. Ex- stuntman Jan Patzke and ex- gymnast Olivia Quayle form Joli Vyann, an acclaimed circus/dance company who ask themselves these questions. The duo uses exciting acrobatics, dance and circus skills to explore modern issues, such as this digital obsession. After a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival 2016 they are bringing their new show Imbalance to Barnsley.