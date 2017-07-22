Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

the 100th Emley Show, on Saturday, August 5, promises to be a bumper event.

Organisers hope to welcome more than 12,000 visitors to the showground on Factory Lane for a day that will celebrate the area’s strong farming and agricultural links with everything from displays of farm animals, hounds and birds of prey to vintage tractors, dry stone walling and horse events.

The show, which began in 1893, is one of the region’s largest agricultural shows and is held in one of the most scenic venues – underneath the iconic Emley Moor mast and overlooking majestic Pennine countryside.

The fact that the show clashes with day three of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival need not worry organisers too much, as the event has a loyal following and attracts visitors eager to see the stars of the show – the many animals, great and small, competing for titles and appearing in the main ring.

(Image: internet, Knights of the Crusades)

We’ve got all the information you need to enjoy a day out at Emley Show.

Where is the show?

The 2017 showground is outside Emley village and can be found using HD8 9TE in satnav. There is a large free car park and a free bus service from the village for local visitors.

What time do the gates open and close?

Gates open at 7am and some show-jumping events begin as early as 8.30am, but most visitors arrive between 9am and 9.30am. Gates close after the last equine events around 7pm.

What can I see in the main ring and show marquees?

Main ring entertainment begins at 11am with Emley Band and ends at 4.30pm. During the day expect to see everything from a display by show team Knights of the Crusades and Wise Owl Birds of Prey to a vintage tractor parade, ferret racing and shires horses in action.

As show secretary Sue Britton says, the animals are the main attraction. From tiny hamsters and caged birds to cattle and sheep, there are plenty of furred and feathered friends to admire in the marquees and on the show field. But there are also cookery demonstrations; craft stalls; a fruit, flower and vegetable show; children’s activities and much more.

What do tickets cost?

Book tickets online at emleyshow.co.uk and it’s £8 for adults, with children under 16 going free. As Sue says: “We haven’t increased our prices for a few years now and we don’t charge for children. A family can have a day out for £16 if they pay before the day.” On the show day itself, entry will be £10 per person (accompanied children free).

Emley Show has been held on a number of different sites over the past 124 years. The reason why it’s now the centenary is because there were years when war, outbreaks of disease and poor weather led to the cancellation of the show.