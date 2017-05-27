Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preparations are underway for the Huddersfield area’s first and largest agricultural event of the year, Honley Show.

Now in its 96th year, the show, on Saturday, June 10, promises everything from farm animal displays and an army assault course to quad biking and axe-throwing.

More than 15,000 visitors are expected at the showground in Farnley Tyas, the show’s home since 2000.

This year organisers are returning to the tradition of holding a Grand Parade of champion large animals towards the end of the festivities (from 4pm), which will be led by a team of shire horses from Robinson’s Brewery.

While the emphasis remains firmly on furred and feathered participants, the 21st century show takes in a wide variety of entertainment. The main ring events, which start at 10am, include displays of power hooping, clowning, a tractor parade and an appearance by the Town Crier Vic Watson.

The day will also offer dedicated children’s entertainment, from donkey rides and face painting to a climbing wall. For animal lovers, the show has both the familiar farm stock and less-familiar alpacas, ferrets, exotic species and birds of prey. There’s also a fun dog show hosted by the Springers Dog Club.

As usual, trade stands occupy a large swathe of the showground, selling everything from crusty pies and doughnuts to walking sticks and dog collars.

The showground opens at 8.30am to visitors and closes at 5pm. The show’s chosen charity for 2017 is the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Where is the show?

The showground is at Ivy Farm, Farnley Tyas, which is around two miles from Honley Village. Motorists using the M1 or M62 need to access the area from the A 629. Signposting will be erected in a five-mile radius of the showground. Visitors are advised not to use the postcode in sat nav and should, instead, follow signed directions. There are free perimeter car parks all around the ground and a one-way traffic system. Honley residents can use the show day bus service from the village.

How much are tickets?

Book an advance ticket for £8 (adult) or £4 (five to 16-year-olds), details from honleyshow.co.uk, and get fast-track access. On the day, tickets will be £10 and £5. Children under the age of five go free. A number of businesses in the Honley area are selling advance tickets.