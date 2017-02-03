Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slaithwaite’s now-famous biennial Moonraking Festival will light up the village on Saturday, February 25, following a half-term holiday week of lantern-making workshops, events and rehearsals.

The theme for this year’s festival is mechanical movement. Festival organisers, who have collected wheels, chains and cogs, are offering additional workshops so that participants can make moving lanterns. It is, says lantern workshop artist Rachel Ellis, “an exciting development”.

She added: “Lantern making is great because people of all ages can do it. We create prototypes around the theme for people new to workshops, but many come with their own ideas.”

As well as showcasing lanterns made by members of the public in a parade through Slaithwaite, the festival has received lottery funding to commission lantern sculptures from artists Dave Chadwick and Dave Young.

Gill Bond, festival co-ordinator, says the aim of the festival is to bring the community together. This year she’s looking for budding actors who’d like to be a Moonraking Mechanical and join a troupe of street ‘mummers’ directed by Satellite Arts (see details below).

If you want to be part of the action, then our guide tells you all you need to know.

What is the Moonraking Festival?

Moonraking legends go back hundreds of years in water-side communities, but Slaithwaite’s festival is linked to the tale of a band of smugglers who hid consignments of rum in the canal. When caught fishing a barrel out of the water they claimed to be ‘moonraking’ - the light of the moon being visible on the surface of the canal. During the modern Moonraking Festival a moon lantern is floated on a raft, fished out and then carried around the village.

The festival was started by Satellite Arts and Slaithwaite Community Centre as a way to brighten up the dull days of February and takes place every other year.

How can I take part?

Volunteers of all ages are needed to act out the Moonraking story. Rehearsals are planned for Sunday, February 12, and Sunday, February 19, from 2pm at Slaithwaite Community Centre.

Singers who would like to join the fun can be part of the Moon Chorus, which will rehearse on Saturday, February 18, and Thursday, February 23, at the Co-up Space, Britannia Road, from 10am.

Lantern-making workshops are running from Saturday, February 18, until Thursday, February 23, at three venues in the village. Traditional lantern construction is from Feb 19 to 23 at Slaithwaite Community Centre – sessions at 9.30am, 12.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm most days; for moveable lantern-making there are sessions at Globe Arts Education from Monday, February 20, until Thursday, February 24, at varying times. There are also special lantern-making sessions for 11 to 16-year-olds at the Basement Youth Hub. For a timetable of all workshops visit slaithwaitemoonraking.org and search for downloads.

(Photo: Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival)

What’s on during the Moonraking week?

The festival launches with an open-acoustic event, Tunes and Tales, at the Co-up Space on Friday, February 17, at 7.30pm. Local performers, hosted by Jenny and the Goodmen, will offer an evening of music, songs and words.

A magical one-hour show for children, presented by Satellite Arts can be seen at Slaithwaite Civic Hall on Wednesday, February 22, at 11.30am and 1.15pm. Hickory Dickory Dock takes the festival’s mechanical theme and creates the tale of an inventor whose grandfather clock takes him to the moon. Tickets are £4 and £6 (under twos free).

The Co-up is hosting a Film and Food Event on Friday, February 24, from 7pm - to book visit co-up.co/events

What is happening on Moonraking Finale Day, Saturday, February 25?

Moonraking day begins at noon with the launch of Handmade Fringe, which celebrates local artisan makers. Arts and crafts will be on show at Globe Art Education and the Emporium, while the Co-Up is hosting an Artisan Food Market. Artists and businesses at Uppermills are also taking part.

At 6.30pm lanterneers will gather on Carr Lane for the moonraking and grand parade. The parade processes along Canal Side, Howgate Road, Bank Gate, Royd Street, Hill Top Road, Crimble Bank and back down Carr Lane, where there will be a firework display.

There’s a fundraising family ceilidh from 8pm to 11pm at the Colne Valley Leisure Centre to round the evening off. Tickets are £5 and £8 on the door (children under five go free). Five venues in the village – Little Bridge, The Commercial, Co-up, The Swan and Shoulder of Mutton – are also hosting music events.

What happens if it rains?

In its 30-year history the moonraking event has never been affected by wet weather, but most lanterns are water-resistant to some degree. Organiser Gill Bond says high winds would be more of a problem. “One year it was very, very cold and another year, which was quite magical, we had a light dusting of snow,” she added. “But we’ve never had to cancel it.”

How do I get there?

If travelling by car, bear in mind that Carr Lane will be closed to traffic from 6pm on February 25. The village has a number of car parks – Carr Lane, Hollins Row, New Street, Old Bank and Slaithwaite Railway Station. There are trains once an hour from Huddersfield to the village.