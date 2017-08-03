Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield blokes who can sing, act and have a bit of timber to shed, are being urged to apply for a top theatre role.

Kay Mellor’s highly anticipated new stage show, Fat Friends The Musical, is looking to cast the role of ‘Alan’ and are asking for Yorkshire men to apply.

The musical is based on the critically acclaimed ITV show Fat Friends that starred Alison Steadman, Gaynor Faye and Lisa Riley, and launched the careers of James Corden and Ruth Jones.

Written and directed by BAFTA award winning writer Mellor, with original music and songs composed by Nicholas Lloyd Webber, it will premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre this November.

The role of Alan, a working-class ambulance driver, who loves his food and struggles with his weight, will ideally be filled by a Yorkshire male, aged 30 to 55-years-old from any ethnic background.

Singing range must be bass/baritone and applicants need to be available from October 2 to June 9 next year.

Kay said: “I am very much looking to cast the role of Alan with a man who is born and bred Yorkshire.

“I’m hoping to find somebody with a strong Yorkshire accent, who can sing as well as act.

“I know we have real talent in this county so I’m hoping it will spark the interest of many budding or established actors living in Yorkshire.”

The successful applicant will join Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Natalie Anderson on stage, with further casting still to be announced.

Any would-be ‘Alans’ are invited to send a CV and image to Stephen Crockett, casting director, at Ella@grindrodcasting.co.uk by Friday, August 18.

Final auditions will take place at Leeds Grand Theatre on Friday, September 1.

Please note that not all applicants will be invited to audition.

Fat Friends The Musical is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday, November 7 to Saturday, December 2.

Tickets are priced from £20 (restricted viewing) to £50.

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700