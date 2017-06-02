Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven top UK artists are exhibiting in a summer show at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

The exhibition has the title Freedom and features 40 new works and an eclectic mix of subjects and styles, from abstract to still life originals and Yorkshire landscapes. Selected artists were given free reign on subject matter. Among the paintings are charming, naive works by Louise Rawlins; photo-realistic images by Amy Charlesworth and humorous scenes by Barry Pickersgill. Open from now until Saturday, July 8.

* Photographer and graphic artist Diane Barker from Huddersfield is showing a collection of photographs – including local scenes – at the Gallery Cafe in Honley until Sunday, July 2. Later in the summer she will be exhibiting original illustrations.