Artist Henry Morris creates colourful wall hangings, garments and ‘phone cases from the medium of felt.

Now the self-trained craftsman is exhibiting his work at S2R Create Space in Brook Street, Huddersfield.

The venue is run by an independent charity that hosts monthly exhibitions of locally-created artwork and runs a variety of creative, outdoors and well-being courses/ workshops for adults.

Henry, who lives and works in Spring Wood, Huddersfield, has been working with felt for more than 20 years. His designs can be seen until Friday, March 31.

For information about courses, which include everything from basket making, silver jewellery making and mindfulness to herbal medicine, food foraging and gardening, can be found at S2R visit s2r.org.uk/whats-on The gallery and refreshment area is open from 10.30am until 3.30pm every day except Wednesdays and Sundays.