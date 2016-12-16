Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final countdown to Christmas has begun - and there's a sparkling line-up of concerts and shows in Huddersfield guaranteed to put you in the festive mood.

We've round up the festive entertainment on offer for Christmas week in and around Huddersfield. beginning on Saturday December 17.

From brass bands performing classic festive tunes to choirs trilling carols, Christmas shows bound to get you swinging and a special night of entertainment from Vienna, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Here's what's on around Huddersfield this week:

Saturday, December 17

Kate Rusby at Christmas: The famous South Yorkshire songbird brings her ethereal vocals and original songs to Huddersfield Town Hall. She is joined by a brass quintet and promises an evening of spicy, sparkly music for the festive season. Tickets are £25 from Kirklees box offices.

King of Swing: Richard Daniels, the King of Swing, brings his Winter Wonderland to The Keys Restaurant in Byram Street, Huddersfield. Last year this gig sold out early. Tickets are £34.95 and include a three course dinner. For details visit keysrestaurant.com or call 01484 516677.

Brass at Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Emley Moor Brass Band is to play an evening concert at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park from 7pm. The event includes a three-course meal in the YSP restaurant and a carol singalong. Tickets are £30 to £38 from ysp.co.uk/events

Gilbert & Sullivan: Huddersfield’s Gilbert & Sullivan Society hosts an evening of festive ballads, songs and carols in Waverley Church, Waverley Road, Huddersfield. Tickets are £8, including refreshments, and the concert starts at 7.30pm. No need to book.

Sunday, December 18

Black Dyke at Christmas: The world famous brass band offers up Christmas-themed tunes at Huddersfield Town Hall from 7.30pm. Tickets are £13 from Kirklees box offices. This same concert can be heard at Dewsbury Town Hall on December 16.

Monday, December 19

Gordon Stewart with young choristers: Huddersfield’s own borough organist Gordon Stewart offers a programme of festive music from 1pm in Huddersfield Town Hall and is joined by Huddersfield Boys’ and Girls’ Choirs and the Flute Salad ensemble. There will, of course, be carol singing for all. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Wednesday, December 21

Handel’s Messiah: Huddersfield Choral Society’s annual Messiah is one of the most-popular musical events of the festive season. Only a few seats are left for the public performance – it always pays to book early for this one. Those fortunate to snap up a late seat can expect to pay £25 a ticket. Visit tickets.kirklees.gov.uk for details.

Rat Pack at Christmas: The Greatest Music of the 20th Century comes to Dewsbury Town Hall bringing the nostalgic sounds of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis and others to the venue. Tickets are from £19 for the show, which starts at 7.30pm. Booking details as above.

Thursday, December 29

Viennese Whirl: The Orchestra of Opera North performs its annual and extremely popular concert of music by Viennese composers in Huddersfield Town Hall. This year it will be conducted by the orchestra’s new music director Aleksandar Markovic, who lived in Vienna until arriving in Yorkshire and has a particular fondness for the sounds of Strauss and his contemporaries. Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are £20 (£10 for under 16s) from 01484 225755 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk