Creative people who are being trained by an outdoor arts school are putting on a ‘fire drawing’ show in Kirklees.

The Make It Happen School has trained 25 people from across West Yorkshire in the skills of outdoor performance, including shadow puppetry, illuminations and storytelling.

The training scheme was hosted by Walk the Plank, an outdoors arts company, and Creative Scene, an Arts Council England-funded project for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

The students’ final production, called ‘The Togethering’, will be held in Dewsbury town centre during half-term.

(Image: UGC HDE)

Nancy Barrett, director of Creative Scene, said: “Arts can bring people together and we want to shine a spotlight on the people and places here.

“It is suitable for all ages, so come along and share the experience.

“The town and its people deserve something special and we hope this will be the start of an annual Togethering event.”

The six-day course was aimed at supporting those who want to put on events in outdoor arts or the public realm.

The Togethering is to be held in the pedestrianised area Market Place, off Northgate, on Wednesday, October 25, from 6.30pm-7.15pm.