Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra open their 2017-18 season in Huddersfield Town Hall in grand style with a familiar concerto and an exceptional symphony.

The concert on Saturday, November 11 is Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1 and features the return of highly talented pianist Slava Sidorenko, who so impressed with his performances of Gershwin in Huddersfield in 2016.

Less well-known is Mahler’s Symphony No 7, and yet parts of it are very well-known. Remember a television advert for Castrol Oil? You will recognise it in the second movement of this symphony, which is full of quirky and characteristic music.

If you love to see a full percussion section this one will feature cowbells, thunder sheets and much more.

Slava began his musical education at the age of five in Kharkov, Ukraine.

In 2003 he was awarded a full scholarship to study at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM), where he won many major awards including the coveted RNCM Gold Medal.

His numerous competition successes include prizes in the Luzenko International Piano Competition in Ukraine, Moray International Piano Competition in Scotland, Sevenoaks Young Musician of the Year, the Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Scholarship and Jacques Samuel Intercollegiate Piano Competition, Dudley International Piano Competition and Brant International Piano Competition.

Slava has appeared as recital and concerto soloist in the Ukraine, Germany, Italy, France and many parts of the UK.

He has performed with major orchestras including the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Manchester Camerata chamber orchestra. He was recently appointed as RNCM Ambassador.

The conductor will be Robert Guy who is artistic director of the award-winning North East Wales Sinfonia, head of choral programme and tutor in conducting at the University of Manchester and tutor in conducting at the University of Huddersfield.

Tickets are available through the Kirklees ticket hotline on 01484 22575 or via Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra’s website at www.huddersfieldphilharmonic.co.uk .

Tickets from £10, with concessions available in advance and on the door.