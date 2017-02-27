Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Handel’s Messiah is a favourite with adult choirs, but now the challenging work is to be tackled by four youth choirs in Huddersfield, with children as young as eight taking part.

Following in the footsteps of the world-famous Huddersfield Choral Society, a mass choir of 100 young singers is to perform many of the most popular choruses (including the Hallelujah) from the Messiah on Saturday, March 11, at St Paul’s Hall on the Huddersfield University campus.

The event is the brainchild of choristers Barbara Lawson, Judi Sims and James Morgan, who have recruited members of the University of Huddersfield Chamber Choir, Huddersfield Choral Society Youth Choir, The Lindley Choir and Colne Valley Boys, for the unique venture.

Rehearsals by each choir are in full swing but they won’t sing together until the final rehearsal on the afternoon of the performance, which starts at 7pm.

Joining the youngsters will be members of The Mastersingers and a chamber orchestra of local instrumentalists, including Geoffrey Lockwood on the harpsichord and Holmfirth trumpeter James Diffley, a Greenhead College student. Soloists for the event will come from the university and the conductor for the concert is James Morgan.

Proceeds will go to the Holmfirth Arts Festival.

Ticket enquiries: huddsyouthmessiah@gmail.com