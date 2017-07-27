Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From watching a team of sabre-rattling horsemen to bouncing on Yorkshire’s largest indoor inflatable, we’ve found five fun and slightly quirky summer activities in and around our corner of Yorkshire for families with children. They suit all ages and every venue is within an hour’s travelling time of Huddersfield.

Enjoy inflatable fun at Magna, Templeborough, South Yorkshire

The visitor attraction, housed in a former steelworks, near junction 34 of the M1, will have Yorkshire’s largest inflatable adventure playground from Monday, August 14, until Friday, August 25. Magna Mayhem promises a slide, helter skelter, disco dome, bootcamp challenge and a playzone suitable for younger children. Sessions are available for the under 11s. Advance tickets are £9.95 and can be booked on the website visitmagma.co.uk

(Image: Magna)

Build a robot at Eureka!, the national children’s museum in Halifax

The museum is hosting a temporary exhibition, digiPlaySpace, in its Spark Gallery that allows children to create digital art, ‘play’ with a beam of light and build their own robot. It’s interactive and bound to be a winner with the digital generation. Admission is £12.95 per person, toddlers £5.25 and under 12 months free. Open from 10am until 5pm every day.

See the Winged Hussars in action at the Royal Armouries, Leeds

Over August Bank Holiday weekend, August 26 to 28, the Armouries is hosting a weekend of horse shows featuring a crack team of sabre-rattling, pistol shooting cavalrymen from Poland. The shows in the Tiltyard are aimed at all ages and promise spectacular live entertainment. The museum is free but tickets for the shows are £6 for adults and £3.50 for concessions. Visit royalarmouries.org to book.

Have a day out with Thomas the Tank Engine at Kirklees Light Railway, Clayton West

From August 18 to 20, the little railway is operating its Day Out with Thomas themed activities. Experience a ride on a steam train, travelling from Clayton West to Shelley. Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5.50 for children - under threes go free.

Walk with dinosaurs at Cannon Hall Farm near Cawthorne

(Image: Cannon Hall Farm publicity pic)

Watch dinosaurs roam the earth once more and get to see life-size replicas in action at the South Yorkshire farm, home to creatures great and small. The Dino Farm Experience (10am until 5pm) from Thursday, August 10, to Sunday, August 13, is included in the normal ticket price of £9.95 (if bought in advance online) or £14.95 on the gate. There are all sorts of dinosaur-related activities too, including face painting, go karts and an outdoor cinema.