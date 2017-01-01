Could the antidote to festive excess be a spa retreat?
While medical experts say there’s no evidence that spa treatments can ‘detox’ bodies ravaged by too much alcohol and fatty food (and there’s no such thing as a detox diet – our bodies are pretty good at filtering out toxins all by themselves), a day of soothing relaxation and self-indulgence could be just the thing to kick-start a healthier lifestyle for 2017 and shake off that hangover.
So, if you’re still solvent after Christmas, why not book a day of peace, tranquility and reviving treatments at one near you.
Our guide lists five spas in the Huddersfield area, all quite different, that offer pampering and a wide range of treatments at varying prices.
Titanic Spa, Linthwaite
A January mid-week spa day, with 55-minute minute treatment (massage or facial), light lunch and use of all the facilities, including swimming pool, gym, outdoor hot tub and steam rooms, is on offer for £99 per person. However, it’s also possible to recover from Christmas with an Indulgence break at this award-winning eco-spa in the famous mill complex. The deal includes the use of the spa’s Heat and Ice Experience and a top-to-toe Decleor Aromassage, light lunch, two-course evening meal and a continental breakfast following an overnight stay, all for £139 per person. You can also have a Detox overnight break with a body wrap included. Visit titanicspa.com
Eastthorpe Hall Health and Beauty Spa, Mirfield
This multi-award-winning boutique spa was established in 1999 and has built up a reputation for quality therapists and attention to detail. In January and February it is offering half-day Chill and Chocolate packages that include treatments with chocolate-inspired products, use of the pool, heat rooms and a healthy lunch prepared by the in-house chef. The half day package is £105, full day £165 (lunch with both). Visit eastthorpe.co.uk
The Potting Shed, Red Brick Mill, Batley
A spin-off establishment from Eastthorpe, this urban spa in the converted mill offers a wide range of beauty and relaxing treatments, with themed ‘tongue-in-cheek’ titles. Among the special offers is a ‘Peas Of Mind’ package for two – comprising two hours of treatments, including head massage, a facial, reflexology and back, neck and shoulder massage for £140. The Potting Shed has the same personal ethos as Eastthorpe but is in quite a different setting (with free parking outside). Visit thepottingshedspa.co.uk
Alexandra House, Huddersfield
This small spa in Birkby, which offers exclusive sessions for up to six people at a time, has a range of New Year packages - from £72 to £149. The former includes two treatments (you choose) and use of the Roman-inspired thermal rooms, while the latter, New Year Heaven, is a full body massage, aromatherapy massage, foot soak and paraffin wax hand treatment, as well as use of spa rooms. For details visit alexandrahouse.org.uk
Koko Beauty Spa, Kirkburton
This chic, contemporary village salon/spa is offering a Koko Sensory Experience for Two in January. The treatment, which costs £99 (for both people) and lasts for 75 minutes, starts with dry body brushing and includes hot stone massage using essential oils, a Decleor Discovery facial – massage and gentle polish – and an Oriental aromatic foot ritual. To complete the relaxation, a complimentary bottle of something sparkling is included. For details visit koko-beauty.co.uk