Could the antidote to festive excess be a spa retreat?

While medical experts say there’s no evidence that spa treatments can ‘detox’ bodies ravaged by too much alcohol and fatty food (and there’s no such thing as a detox diet – our bodies are pretty good at filtering out toxins all by themselves), a day of soothing relaxation and self-indulgence could be just the thing to kick-start a healthier lifestyle for 2017 and shake off that hangover.

So, if you’re still solvent after Christmas, why not book a day of peace, tranquility and reviving treatments at one near you.

Our guide lists five spas in the Huddersfield area, all quite different, that offer pampering and a wide range of treatments at varying prices.

Titanic Spa, Linthwaite

A January mid-week spa day, with 55-minute minute treatment (massage or facial), light lunch and use of all the facilities, including swimming pool, gym, outdoor hot tub and steam rooms, is on offer for £99 per person. However, it’s also possible to recover from Christmas with an Indulgence break at this award-winning eco-spa in the famous mill complex. The deal includes the use of the spa’s Heat and Ice Experience and a top-to-toe Decleor Aromassage, light lunch, two-course evening meal and a continental breakfast following an overnight stay, all for £139 per person. You can also have a Detox overnight break with a body wrap included. Visit titanicspa.com

Eastthorpe Hall Health and Beauty Spa, Mirfield

This multi-award-winning boutique spa was established in 1999 and has built up a reputation for quality therapists and attention to detail. In January and February it is offering half-day Chill and Chocolate packages that include treatments with chocolate-inspired products, use of the pool, heat rooms and a healthy lunch prepared by the in-house chef. The half day package is £105, full day £165 (lunch with both). Visit eastthorpe.co.uk

The Potting Shed, Red Brick Mill, Batley

(Photo: Potting Shed Spa website)

A spin-off establishment from Eastthorpe, this urban spa in the converted mill offers a wide range of beauty and relaxing treatments, with themed ‘tongue-in-cheek’ titles. Among the special offers is a ‘Peas Of Mind’ package for two – comprising two hours of treatments, including head massage, a facial, reflexology and back, neck and shoulder massage for £140. The Potting Shed has the same personal ethos as Eastthorpe but is in quite a different setting (with free parking outside). Visit thepottingshedspa.co.uk

Alexandra House, Huddersfield

(Photo: Hand out)

This small spa in Birkby, which offers exclusive sessions for up to six people at a time, has a range of New Year packages - from £72 to £149. The former includes two treatments (you choose) and use of the Roman-inspired thermal rooms, while the latter, New Year Heaven, is a full body massage, aromatherapy massage, foot soak and paraffin wax hand treatment, as well as use of spa rooms. For details visit alexandrahouse.org.uk

Koko Beauty Spa, Kirkburton

(Photo: Koko website)

This chic, contemporary village salon/spa is offering a Koko Sensory Experience for Two in January. The treatment, which costs £99 (for both people) and lasts for 75 minutes, starts with dry body brushing and includes hot stone massage using essential oils, a Decleor Discovery facial – massage and gentle polish – and an Oriental aromatic foot ritual. To complete the relaxation, a complimentary bottle of something sparkling is included. For details visit koko-beauty.co.uk