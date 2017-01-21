Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From Bowie to Queen, the region has a host of tribute shows to offer nostalgic audiences this spring. We’ve rounded up five of the best.

Magic – A Kind of Queen: Theatre Royal, Wakefield, Friday, February 10, 7.30pm

With six vocalists, guitar, bass, drums and piano, Magic – the first Queen tribute band – brings all the iconic, sounds of the hit Eighties outfit to the stage. There’s no attempt to recreate the look of the band, but the singers and musicians replicate the complex harmonies that made Queen such a sensation. Tickets are £15 to £20 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311.

The King is Back: Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm

Ben Portsmouth became an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 and won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis. He is the only artist from outside the USA to every win the title. He looks the part as well as sounding the part. Tickets are £27.50 to £35.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000. This show can also be seen at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on March 9.

Bowie Experience: Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm

From All the Young Dudes to Ziggy Stardust, this tribute show features all Bowie’s greatest hits, tracking his career from the golden years of Space Oddity through to Let’s Dance, Heroes and Absolute Beginners. Ticketsl are £23 to £25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Sunny Afternoon: The Kinks, Tuesday, February 28, until Saturday, March 4

Telling the tale of how one of Britain’s most famous bands rose to stardom, Sunny Afternoon, the stage musical, steps into swinging 60s Britain with hits such as You Really Got me, Waterlook Sunset, Lola and Sunny Afternoon. Tickets arel £29.50 to £43.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm

The only tribute show to be endorsed by the Cash family, the roadshow features singer/songwriter Clive John, The Carter Sisters and brass section JC Horns to celebrate the music of the famous country, rock and blues singer. Tickets are £18 to £22 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.