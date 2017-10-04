Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It sure is going to be a lively, vibrant and colourful show!

Huddersfield Musical Theatre Company is staging Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the LBT early next month.

This is the first time that this show has been staged in Huddersfield. Prior to release for amateur performances, ‘Priscilla’ enjoyed a lengthy run in London’s West End and subsequently toured extensively to many major venues throughout the UK.

When drag queen Tick agrees to take his act on the road from his base in Sydney, he invites fellow cross-dresser Adam and transgender Bernadette to come along. In their colourful bus, named Priscilla, the three performers travel across the Australian desert, performing for enthusiastic crowds and homophobic locals. Their aim is to reach Alice Springs.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a huge ‘fun’ musical with a touching story – The Sunday Express called it “the best feel good musical since Mamma Mia”,

It will feature fantastic costumes, dancing to keep audiences on the edge of their seats or perhaps even out of them and a host of familiar songs. The show runs at the LBT from Tuesday, November 7 to Saturday, November 11 each evening at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.