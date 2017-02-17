Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Check out one of these four quirky/niche events for the chance to experience something really different.

Wednesday, February 22, until Sunday, February 26.

Cirque du Soleil at Leeds First Direct Arena: The masters of circus skills, Cirque du Soleil bring their signature production Varekai to the North. The title comes from the Romany word for wherever and the show pays tribute to the nomadic souls of wanderers. It features jaw-dropping acts and special effects. All floor tickets have sold out but seats are still available from £53. Visit leedfirstdirectarena.com for details

Wednesday, February 22, to Sunday, February 26.

Electric Spring festival at Huddersfield University: A five-day exploration of electronic music takes place at the university on an annual basis. This year all the concerts are free and take place in the Phipps Hall from 7.30pm each evening.

Thursday, February 23.

Taking Flight at The Civic, Barnsley: Red Dragonfly Productions, headed by Huddersfield actress Michelle Yim, is bringing three new plays by three new writers to the stage of The Civic. The writers of the shows are the winners of a competition launched by Red Dragonfly to find new playwrights from the British East Asian, South Asian and South East Asian communities. The resulting plays are an eclectic mix of cultures – Ketchup by Manchester-born Sammy Wong, who explores her Vietnamese family; Hema Anjali, by Chandni Lakhani, a Hampshire-born Gujarati Indian; and Ten Percent of Nothing is Nothing from Joan C Guyll, a writer who splits her time between homes in Kent and Singapore. Tickets are £8 to £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Saturday, February 25.

The Lost World of Rugby League: Huddersfield celebrates its historical ties to rugby league with a day of exploration of the sport at Huddersfield University’s Heritage Quay. The event, from 11am until 4pm, is free to fans and sports historians interested in saluting the lost clubs and grounds of rugby league. Memories will be collected for the archives. Drop in. No need to book.