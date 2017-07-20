Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters can learn to cook, print t-shirts, try circus skills, play football, explore the great outdoors and much more at one of a host of council-run activities and other kid’s events this summer.

The free or low-cost council sessions, aimed at children aged from eight to 16, are at centres all over South Kirklees. Activities are supervised. No need to book for most, simply turn up on the day.

Sports and Recreation Activities (from 1pm to 4pm):

Half days of varied activities, including cooking lessons, nature walks, arts and sport.

Meltham Skate Park, Mondays (July 31 and August 7, 14 and 21)

The Pavilion, Fartown, Mondays (July 31, August 7, 14 and 21)

Sands Recreation Ground, Holmfirth, Tuesdays (August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29)

Honley Skate Park, Wednesdays (July 26, August 9, 16, 23 and 30)

Skelmanthorpe Skate Park, Thursdays (July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31)

Greenhead Park, Huddersfield, Thursdays (July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31)

Slaithwaite Spa Park, Fridays (July 28, August 4, 11, 18 and 25)

Standiforth Playing Fields, Dalton, Fridays (July 28, August 4, 11, 18 and 25)

Football:

- Kirklees Championship League Challenge, Soccer City, Huddersfield, on Thursday, August 24, from 12.30pm until 3.30pm. To book a place email stephen.yates@cgl.org.uk (Soccer City also runs training days for children on Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays during the holiday, from 10.30am until 3.30pm for £10 a day. Visit soccercityhuddersfield.com for details).

- Friday Night Football, Leeds Road Playing Fields, Fridays from 6pm to 8.30pm, on July 28, August 4, 11, 18 and 25. (There is a charge of £1 per player for this activity).

Play Day and Playschemes:

- Play Day at Ashenhurst Park, Newsome, on Wednesday, August 2,l from 1pm until 4pm.

- Playscheme at Lowerhouses Junior and Infant School, from July 31 until August 4, from 10am until 3pm. Contact 07891 536924 to book a place.

- Playscheme at 5 Town Avenue, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, from August 14 to 18, 9.30am until 3pm. Contact 07539 648173.

- Playscheme, Beech School, Golcar, from August 14 to 18, 10am until 3pm. Contact 07891 536924.

- Playscheme, Dalton Dram Centre, from July 31 until August 4 and August 21 until August 25, 10am to 3.30pm. Contact 07523 173679.

Children’s Lunches:

- Dalton Library and Information Centre is providing mid-day meals on Mondays (July 31, August 7, 14, 21 and 28) and Wednesdays (July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30). For more information call 07523 173679.

Youth Clubs:

- Yorkshire Mixtures Youth LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) is meeting on Wednesdays, August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. For venue and times call 07528 988883.

- Paddock Youth Club, Beech Street, has sessions on Saturdays from 10.30 am until 1pm (July 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26)

Festival event:

Almondbury Friday Fest, Pop-in Centre, Aldonley, Almondbury, on Fridays (July 28, August 4, 11, 18 and 25). For times call 07891 536924

Activities for the disabled:

Wacky Day at Shepley Marina, Mirfield, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, Tuesdays July 25 and August 1, and 8.

A selection of activities for young people with disabilities, include DJ workshops, circus skills, digital photography, music, canoeing, cycling and fishing.

To Register for Wacky call 01484 221000 and ask for Julie Martin. This event is £10 per person and parents need to register with Kirklees.

Huddersfield Community Trust summer camps:

The trust’s camps, based at The Zone in Huddersfield, offer full days of sports and gymnastics to young people aged from five to 12 (from three to 15 for gymnastics). There are dates available from July 31 until September 1, at a cost of £25 per child (discounts for booking six or more camps and early booking). Staffed by qualified coaches they run from 8.30am until 5.30pm. Visit huddersfieldcommunitytrust.co.uk/camps or call 01484 484134 for details.

Oakwell Hall summer activities:

The country park in Birstall has regular Bushcraft Mondays for the over fives and Bush Babies for the under fives. The Bushcraft sessions start on Monday, July 31, and continue on August 7, 14 and 21, from 10.30am until noon. The cost is £5 per child. Bush Babies activities start on Tuesday, August 1, and will run on Tuesdays until August 22. The cost is £3 and sessions run from 10am until 11.30am. Book on 01924 324761.

Circus skills at Bagshaw (North Kirklees):

The Bagshaw Museum in Batley is hosting a weekly Circus School with morning and afternoon sessions on Tuesdays, August 1, 8, 15 and 22. The cost is £2 per child. No need to book, simply turn up at 11am or 2pm for the two-hour sessions.

DASH, the Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield group, is running a programme of free summer activities for children from the Salvation Army Hall on New Hey Road. The events are on Mondays and Thursdays (also Saturday, August 19) during the summer break and include trips to parks and picnics.

Opening hours are 10.30am until 2.30pm. While the activities are aimed mainly at refugee children, they are also open to local youngsters. Parents are asked to register at info@huddsdash.org.uk by emailing their name, address, phone number and the ages of children. Families who are not asylum seekers will be asked to make a small donation. Details from www.huddsdash.org.uk